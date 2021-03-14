Sara Ali Khan brings sexy back for Manish Malhotra's fashion film, Nooraniyat
- Sara Ali Khan can be seen walking around the palatial Leela Palace in stunning pieces from Manish Malhotra's latest collection, Nooraniyat.
Sara Ali Khan was recently in Jaipur with designer Manish Malhotra and close friend Sara Vaisoha, and her latest social media post gave us some insight into why the Simmba actor was in the Pink City. Sharing a video of herself in pieces by Manish Malhotra for his latest digital fashion film Nooraniyat, which will showcase his collection by the same name. Sara can be seen walking around the palatial Leela Palace in Jaipur as she wore heavily embroidered pieces in beige, blush pink, red, black, brown, silver, among other colours. Sara looked every bit the princess that she is as she strutted about in the interesting pieces that features backless blouse and unique silhouettes, as well as some usual Manish Malhotra elements like the fully-sequinned lehengas and heavily embroidered sherwani style jackets. The ace designer also shared images and videos from the shoot to his profile, sharing in the caption, "Moments that speak of you, entrenched in the melody of life and celebrations. Nooraniyat, a couture fashion film unveils 15th March 2021, 9 pm."
Sara recently celebrated brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's 20th birthday at father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's new residence in Mumbai. She also welcomed her new step sibling, Kareena and Saif's second born after Taimur Ali Khan. On the professional front Sara Ali Khan will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re in which she will be seen portraying a double role. She was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 film, Coolie No 1.
Fashion brands urged to fix 'broken industry' with pledge on workers' pay
Yoga shows way to sustainable, healthy lifestyle: President Kovind
Take gym look cues from Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez
- Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez were recently snapped outside their respective gyms in Mumbai. The two actors opted for very different gym looks, which one would you prefer?
Floral Folklore: Taylor Swift brings spring in mini dress at Grammys red carpet
- Taylor Swift made jaws touch the floor as she made a comeback at the Grammys red carpet after four years. The singer opted for a floral sheer custom mini dress made by Oscar de la Renta.
Sheer butterfly dress to bedazzled bikini set: Dua Lipa brings A-game to Grammys
- Dua Lipa stole the show with her sartorial picks at the Grammys 2021. From wearing a custom Versace dress to a bedazzled bikini set, the famous singer owned the night and gave us looks that will be remembered for long.
Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Here's why she is our go-to for all things fashion
- Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 28th birthday today. The actor, who is one of the most fashionable celebrities has a style sense that a lot of people look up to. From gowns to bikinis and lehengas, there is nothing that the stunner cannot rock. Check out some of her most fabulous looks with us:
Grammys 2021: Celebs turn up in their most glamorous outfits on the red carpet
Grammys 2021: Lizzo is a stunner in strapless green dress and diamonds
Withdrawal symptoms post pandemic: Denizens say, ‘Don’t wanna dress up!’
Deepika Padukone paints the town beige in head-to-toe co-ordinated ensemble
Kareena Kapoor flaunts new hair as she steps out in breezy blue, white ensemble
Ananya's tangerine outfit or Malaika's classic combo: Which is your party pick?
- Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora were at Seema Khan's birthday party last night. Both the actresses picked diametrical outfits but looked equally stunning. What do you think?
Anushka Sharma looks radiant wearing all blue ensemble in post baby photo
Shanaya Kapoor's little black dress worth ₹6k is Gen Z approved style
- Black and white images have something special about them and Shanaya Kapoor agrees with us. She recently posted b&w pictures of herself looking absolutely chic in a little black dress.
