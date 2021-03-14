Sara Ali Khan brings sexy back for Manish Malhotra's fashion film, Nooraniyat

Sara Ali Khan was recently in Jaipur with designer Manish Malhotra and close friend Sara Vaisoha, and her latest social media post gave us some insight into why the Simmba actor was in the Pink City. Sharing a video of herself in pieces by Manish Malhotra for his latest digital fashion film Nooraniyat, which will showcase his collection by the same name. Sara can be seen walking around the palatial Leela Palace in Jaipur as she wore heavily embroidered pieces in beige, blush pink, red, black, brown, silver, among other colours. Sara looked every bit the princess that she is as she strutted about in the interesting pieces that features backless blouse and unique silhouettes, as well as some usual Manish Malhotra elements like the fully-sequinned lehengas and heavily embroidered sherwani style jackets. The ace designer also shared images and videos from the shoot to his profile, sharing in the caption, "Moments that speak of you, entrenched in the melody of life and celebrations. Nooraniyat, a couture fashion film unveils 15th March 2021, 9 pm."

Sara recently celebrated brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's 20th birthday at father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's new residence in Mumbai. She also welcomed her new step sibling, Kareena and Saif's second born after Taimur Ali Khan. On the professional front Sara Ali Khan will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re in which she will be seen portraying a double role. She was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 film, Coolie No 1.