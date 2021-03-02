Sara Ali Khan, bestie Sara Vaisoha twin in white Chikankari outfits in Jaipur

Sara Ali Khan recently headed Ajmer with mother Amrita Singh after she welcomed her newest step sibling, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's second born who is still to be named. The Simmba actor looked stunning as she went to pay her respects at the Ajmer Sharif dargah, and the mother-daughter duo were twinning in matching Xanadu green kurta and pallazo combos. And now Sara is in Jaipur with designer Manish Malhotra and close friend Sara Vaisoha. Sara took to her Instagram and shared several photos to her feed and stories of her taking in the wonders and sights of the stunning Pink City. Sara can be seen twinning with bestie Sara Vaisoha in matching white outfits, a staple in the Coolie No 1 actor's wardrobe at the stunning Rambagh Palace. While Sara opted for a pink leheriya dupatta with a multi-coloured, scalloped border to pair with her white Chikankari suit, best friend Vaisoha went for a pink and coral coloured dupatta. Sara went with her usual choice of footwear, mojris and yellow bangles to complete her look. She welcomed the new month in her caption, " New day, new week, new month."





Sara also took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses of herself playing the tabla, enjoying a huge Rajasthani thaal which she captioned 'good food is a good mood' and another of a place of Indian desserts. Designer Manish Malhotra also shared several pictures with the Kedarnath actor, in one Sara can be seen all dolled up for what appears to be a fashion shoot with several heavily embroidered lehengas and accessories in the background of the image.





The designer captioned the post, "Jaipur with the girls," tagging Sara Ali Khan, Sara Vaisoha and Nidhi Dutta in the post.





Nidhi Dutta also shared a post, hinting that the actor was possibly in Jaipur for a wedding, sharing a picture of a peacock, Nidhi wrote, "Amongst these beauties... in the midst of these lawns... I see and hear glimpses of my childhood... of my adolescence... sit and imagine what my parents proposal must have looked like... today I sit waiting to hear wedding bells.... #myhappyplace #myhome #omganeshaynamah #weddingweek #countdownbegins. (sic)" On the professional front Sara Ali Khan will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re.