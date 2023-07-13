Saree worth 21 lakhs made with pearls from Japan, real Swarovski turns out to be an eye-catcher

When we talk about Indian tradition, then among many things that come to mind, one of them is the saree. It's the most beautiful and elegant attire that has been part of our culture for past many years. For those who love wearing different kinds of attire, the saree, the traditional Indian outfit, has served as a major source of inspiration. It comes in different designs and varieties, from Bandhani saree, Banarasi saree to Kanjeevaram sarees. Saree worth ₹ 21 lakhs made with pearls from Japan and real Swarovski wows the internet(PTI)

These days there is another variety of saree which is grabbing attention because of its price. It costs ₹21.09 lakh. Well, indeed after knowing the price question arises what makes it so costly? (Also Read | Alia Bhatt creates magic in black saree during an event, internet calls her 'Raha's cute mommy': Watch)

Haider Ali Khan, Store Manager/Production, told ANI that this entire saree is made on the same wire, and that's why its cost increases. He told that even if the nets installed in it are more or less open, its cost increases, along with this, there is also another saree worth ₹10 lakhs in his store and also told that the Dubai customer who bought the wedding. They have also ordered another saree of almost the same price which is being made.

"It's a piece of art which costs about ₹21 lakh. It takes a lot of time to make it as it put a lot of strain on the eyes. So, it took almost two years to make it. Chikankari is done through thread work then there is a fine zari work. Most of the material including pearls is from Japan. Moreover, original Swarovski has been used in it."

It would not be wrong to call this gleaming white-coloured saree the royal saree of Lucknow because it took two years to make this saree. In this, out of 32 stitches of chicken, those stitches have been used, which are now extinct or are now made by very few artisans. Not only this, there are crystals in this saree which shine so brightly.

Apart from these features, this entire saree is unique, which you will not find anywhere else in Lucknow. This saree has been prepared by Ada Designer Chikan Studio, which is located in Hazratganj, Lucknow. Haider Ali Khan, who got it ready, told that he had ordered it to be made two years ago. Now it has come in the form of a saree. The biggest reason for it being expensive is that the border that is put in it is made by the nuns of the convent with their own hands.

The cost of this border itself is about two to two and a half lakh rupees. It has very fine chikankari stitches, which are now used by very few people.