Saturn Lunar Eclipse 2024: After 18 years, rare Shani Chandra Grahan to be seen tonight; date, time, significance

Saturn Lunar Eclipse 2024: Skywatchers across India will witness a rare celestial phenomenon today called the Saturn Lunar Eclipse. This astronomical occurrence takes place once every 18 years (approximately) and offers a unique opportunity for skywatchers to see the Moon pass from in front of Saturn. As the event occurs today, here's all you need to know about it. (Also Read | Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance, mantra and more) Saturn Lunar Eclipse 2024: Saturn Lunar Eclipse or Shani Chandra Grahan occurs when the Moon passes in front of Saturn, hiding it from view. (Representation Image) (LM Otero/AP)

The rare astronomical phenomenon of the Saturn Lunar Eclipse will take place after almost 18 years. (Representative Photo)

Saturn Lunar Eclipse 2024: Date and time

The Saturn Lunar Eclipse will be witnessed tonight, July 24. You can watch the Eclipse at the beginning or at the end when Saturn is seen as a ring. Here is the start and end time of this rare phenomenon:

Saturn Lunar Eclipse starts - July 25, 2024 at 1:30 am.

Saturn Lunar Eclipse ends - July 25, 2024 at 2:25 am.

Saturn Lunar Eclipse 2024: What is the rare phenomenon?

Saturn Lunar Eclipse or Shani Chandra Grahan occurs when the Moon passes in front of Saturn, hiding it from view. The Saturn Lunar Eclipse is also known as the Lunar Occultation of Saturn. A lunar occultation in astronomy is when the Moon appears to move in front of another object in the sky like a star, a planet or an asteroid.

Saturn Lunar Eclipse 2024: Significance

In India, the Saturn Lunar Eclipse holds a scientific interest and cultural importance. As per Hindu traditions, the effect of the Saturn Lunar Eclipse on each zodiac sign is considered. According to Panchang, the Eclipse will affect five zodiac signs: Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Cancer, and Scorpio.

Saturn Lunar Eclipse 2024: How to watch the Shani Chandra Grahan; where will it be visible

Apart from India, the Saturn Lunar Eclipse will be visible in Sri Lanka, Myanmar, China, and Japan. To witness this rare phenomenon, go to a light pollution-free place. In good weather conditions, you will be able to see the Eclipse using a telescope or binoculars. You will also be able to see it from the naked eye.