Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance, mantra and more

Sankashti Chaturthi is a highly sacred day for devotees of Lord Ganesha. It takes place every month on the 4th day of Krishna Paksha, with each Sankashti Chaturthi having its unique name and significance. On this day, Lord Shri Ganesha, the destroyer of obstacles, is worshipped. It is believed that all the wishes of a devotee who observes the fast of Sankashti Chaturthi with a true heart are fulfilled. Along with Lord Ganesha, Chandra Dev is also worshipped on this day. The fast is considered complete only after worshipping the moon. From date to history, scroll down to know more about this day. (Also read: Sawan 2024: Shravan month starts from today; know first Sawan Somwar vrat puja vidhi, samagri, rules, mantra, bhog ) Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day, or chaturthi, of every month in the Hindu calendar.

Gajanana Sankasthi Chaturthi 2024 Date and Time

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 07:30 AM, July 24, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 04:39 AM, July 25, 2024

Moon Rise On Sankashti day - 08:57 PM

Significance of Gajanana Sankasthi Chaturthi

Sankashti Chaturthi holds immense religious significance among Hindus. Dedicated to honouring Lord Ganesha, the term "Sankashti" signifies deliverance from difficult times. Devotees observe a fast on this day to overcome troubles and problems, especially in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Many Ganpati devotees fast from dawn to dusk, believing that Lord Ganpati will fulfil their wishes if they fast with devotion and pure intentions.

Lord Ganesha, known as Pratham Pujya, or the first worshipped God, is essential to any puja ritual. Without first worshipping him, rituals and activities might face obstacles. However, invoking Ganpati Ji's name before beginning any task ensures auspicious outcomes. Additionally, it is believed that childless couples should worship Ganesh Ji, as he is known to fulfil the deepest desires of his devotees.

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Puja Rituals

1. Rise early and take a holy bath.

2. Thoroughly clean the house to let in fresh, clean air.

3. Allow the fresh air to purify the environment, then place an idol of Lord Ganesha on a wooden plank.

4. Light a diya with desi cow ghee and incense sticks. Place unbroken rice and a water-filled kalash nearby.

5. Apply yellow haldi and roli tilak to the Lord Ganesha idol and adorn it with a yellow garland.

6. Present fruits, particularly bananas and dry fruits, to Lord Ganesha.

7. Recite Ganesha Mantras to invoke the deity.

8. Perform the Ganesha Aarti and visit the temple to offer your prayers.

9. Offer boondi laddoo and modaks to please Lord Vinayaka.

10. In the evening, worship Lord Ganesha again during the Puja Muhurat and present bhog prasad. Then, offer the kalash water to Moon God.

11. End your fast after offering water to Moon God.

12. Ensure you break your fast with sattvik food, avoiding any tamasik food items.

Mantra

1. Om Gan Ganpataye Namah..!!

2. Om Shree Ganeshaye Namah..!!

3. Om Vakratunda Mahakaye Suryakoti Samaprabha Nirvighnam Kurumaye Dev Sarva Kareyshu Sarvada..!!