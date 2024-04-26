Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, rituals, significance, vrat katha, moonrise timings of Lord Ganesha festival

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is the festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha that falls on the Chaturthi Tithi of Chaitra, Krishna Paksha. As per Gregorian calendar, the occasion is being celebrated on Saturday, April 27 this year. The festival is especially popular in the state of Maharashtra and devotees observe a day-long fast on this day which is concluded after the auspicious moon sighting and praying to Lord Ganesha. The word Vikata means arduous or horrendous. Observing this fast and worshipping Ganesha who's also considered Vighnaharta can remove all obstacles and resolve even the toughest of all situations. (Also read | Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date, rituals, significance, puja timings and all you want to know) Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every month on the fourth day during the Krishna Paksha and each of these Sankashti Chaturthi has a different name and serves a different purpose. (Freepik)

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every month on the fourth day during the Krishna Paksha and each of these Sankashti Chaturthi has a different name and serves a different purpose. This purpose is explained through different vrat kathas.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi moonrise time

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is being observed on Saturday, April 27, 2024

Moonrise on Sankashti Day: 10:23 pm

Chaturthi Tithi begins: 8:17 am on April 27, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi ends: 8:21 am on April 28, 2024

Sankashti Chaturthi story

Legend has it that Lord Shiva and Parvati loved to play chausar and once when they were playing the game, the former felt the need to have a person to monitor the game and declare the winner. Lord Shiva created a boy to do the same. However much to the surprise of Mata Parvati, he would declare Lord Shiva the winner of every game even when he lost to her. Seeing the injustice, Mata Parvati cursed the boy to live in a swamp. When the boy realised his mistake and asked for forgiveness, Goddess Parvati asked him to go to Nag Kanyas and ask them to remove the curse. The Nag Kanyas suggested the little boy to observe the Sankashti Chaturthi fast for 21 days to get rid of the curse. Mata Parvati subsequently observe the same fast and was granted the wish for the return of Lord Kartikeya.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi celebrations

On Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees observe a day-long fast and conclude it only after darshan of the moon and praying to Lord Ganesha. Couples who wish to have a child but are facing obstacles and others who are encountering hurdles in life, observe this fast to get rid of their problems.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi rituals