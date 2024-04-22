Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date, rituals, significance, puja timings and all you want to know

Hanuman Jayanti or Hanuman Janmotsav celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, the monkey God and an ardent follower of Shri Ram and Sita Mata, who played a significant role in helping Ram rescue Sita from the clutches of demon King Ravana. Considered an epitome of devotion, strength and selflessness, Lord Hanuma is known to offer solace and support to those in need. (Also read | Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp status, Facebook messages to wish loved ones) Hanuman Jayanti falls on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. This year the festival is being celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.(Unsplash)

Worshipping Hanuman can dispel all negative energies, remove all obstacles and leads to fulfilment of desires. Born to Kesari and Anjana, Lord Hanuman was born after his parents performed immense penance to Lord Vayu for a child. Hanuman is also considered to be the eleventh incarnation of Shiva.

He is known by many names like Anjani Sut/Putra, Maruti Nandan, Vayuputra, Mahabala, Rameshta, Phalgunasakha, Pingaksha, Amitvikram, Uddhikraman, Anjaneya.

When is Hanuman Jayanti? Know the date

Hanuman Jayanti: Dos and don'ts, rituals to follow

1. For Hanuman Jayanti, the puja area must be thoroughly cleaned and puja samagri must be gathered. The puja area must also be decorated with rangoli, flowers and other decorative items.

2. A picture of idol of Lord Hanuman must be placed in the puja area and prasad of Lord Hanuman's favourite sweets and fruits must be prepared.

3. The puja samagri that's essential for Hanuman Puja is sindoor, flowers, incense sticks, diya, coconut, flowers, sweets etc.

4. After taking a bath and wearing fresh clothes, the puja can be begun by lighting diya and incense sticks. Flowers, fruits and other sweets must be offered to Hanuman.

5. Hanuman Chalisa and Hanuman mantras and aarti are recited during puja on Hanuman Jayanti. Blessings are sought.

6. At the end of puja, prasad is distributed.

Story of Bal Hanuman

While there are many stories associated with Lord Hanuman and his devotion to Shri Ram and his consort Sita Maiyya, the childhood tale of his attempt to swallow the sun and eventually getting blessed with immense powers by Gods is one of the most endearing ones. As per the legend, Hanuman being extremely mischievous and playful as a child took fancy of the gleaming sun that seemed like a ripe, golden fruit to him. Being curious about what it is and hungry, the little Hanuman decided to chase the sun and swallow it.

Hanuman flew towards the sun and stretching his arms out, attempted to catch hold of the it. However, this raised alarm bells among the gods who feared Hanuman's action could being about chaos and destruction. Lord Indra hurled his thunderbolt (Vajra) at the young Hanuman and the weapon caused him to fall back to the earth unconscious. As Hanuman fell, Lord Vayu, his father was furious seeing his child in this condition threatened to withdraw the air from the universe and bring life to the standstill. It was then, when Brahma stepped into the picture, reviving Hanuman and blessing him with various divine boons including immortality and incredible strength.

Hanuman Jayanti celebrations

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on different days as per regional beliefs of people. In North India, it's observed during Chaitra Purnima, while in South part of the country - in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it is celebrated for 41-days starting from Chaitra Purnima and concluding on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month.

In Tamil Nadu, the birth of Hanuman is celebrated as Hanumath Jayanthi and observed during Margashirsha Amavasya. As per Gregorian calendar, Tamil Hanuman Jayanti falls in January or December. In Karnataka, Hanuman Jayanti is observed on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during Margashirsha month and is known as Hanuman Vratam.

Hanuman Jayanti puja timings

Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Purnima tithi begins - 3:25 am on April 23, 2024

Purnima tithi ends - 5:18 am on April 24, 2024