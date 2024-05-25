Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, history, rituals, significance, celebrations, dos and don'ts

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: One of the most auspicious times of the year is here. Every year, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated with a lot of devotion and dedication all over the country. Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is considered one of the most auspicious Sankashti Chaturthi of the year. Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every month and is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha every month. Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi falls in the month of Vaishakha. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this month, here are a few things that we should know. Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on May 26 this year. (Representational Image: Unsplash/Mohnish Landge)

Date:

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on May 26 this year. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 6:06 PM on May 26 and will end at 4:53 PM on May 27.

History:

The Hindu epic Mahabharata was dictated by sage Vyasa and written by Lord Ganesha. It is believed that while writing the epic, Lord Ganesha lost one of his tusks. The final act of knowledge refers to Lord Ganesha's dominance over the art of knowledge, learning and wisdom.

Rituals:

On this day, devotees wake up early and start the day with a holy bath. They prepare modak sweets – Lord Ganesha's favourite food. They also keep fast for the entire day and consume satvik food. Devotees chant Ganesha Atharvashirsha to seek the blessings of the lord.

Significance and celebrations:

Devotees troubled in their person al and professional lives can seek the blessings of the lord to set things straight. It is believed that if one keeps fast and prays with devotion to Lord Ganesha on the auspicious day of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi, lord Ganesha bestows prosperity and wealth on them.

Dos and don'ts:

Devotees should observe fast on Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi from morning. They can break the fast after performing the puja. Consuming alcohol, tobacco and non-vegetarian food items are strictly prohibited. Devotees also donate money, food and clothes to the poor.