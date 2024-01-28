Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: The festive time of the year is here. Every year, Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated with a lot of grandeur and pomp all over the country. Lord Ganesha is worshipped during this time. The Lord is believed to bestow on his devotees with wealth, prosperity and success. People keep fast on this day and pray to Lord Ganesha with utmost devotion and dedication and seek his blessings. Sankashti Chaturthi is also known as Sakat Chauth or Sankatahara Chaturthi. It is celebrated on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month oof Magh. Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on this auspicious day(HT Photo/Satish Bate)

This year, Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on January 29. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi will be there from 6:10 AM on January 29 to 8:54 AM on January 30. On this day, devotees keep fast and pray to Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings. Women devotees mainly keep fast poon this day to seek blessings and pray for success and longevity of their children. Couples who are facing problems with conceiving and childbirth are also advised to keep fast on this day. It can give them favourable outcome.

As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few dos and don'ts that must be followed on this day: