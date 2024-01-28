Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on this auspicious day
Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Here are the dos and don'ts that must be followed on this day to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.
Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: The festive time of the year is here. Every year, Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated with a lot of grandeur and pomp all over the country. Lord Ganesha is worshipped during this time. The Lord is believed to bestow on his devotees with wealth, prosperity and success. People keep fast on this day and pray to Lord Ganesha with utmost devotion and dedication and seek his blessings. Sankashti Chaturthi is also known as Sakat Chauth or Sankatahara Chaturthi. It is celebrated on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month oof Magh.
This year, Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on January 29. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi will be there from 6:10 AM on January 29 to 8:54 AM on January 30. On this day, devotees keep fast and pray to Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings. Women devotees mainly keep fast poon this day to seek blessings and pray for success and longevity of their children. Couples who are facing problems with conceiving and childbirth are also advised to keep fast on this day. It can give them favourable outcome.
As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few dos and don'ts that must be followed on this day:
- We must wake up early in the morning and take a bath before the Brahma muhurat.
- We should only wear clean clothes and arrange the puja area by placing the idol of Lord Ganesha on the puja stool.
- We should refrain from consuming rice, lentils and wheat. We can only consume milk, fruits and vrat items on this day.
- Devotees can observe a full day or a partial day fast on Sakat Chauth. However, they should refrain from cigarette or alcohol consumption at all costs.
- Devotees should perform the primary puja of the day after the moon is visible in the evening.
- Modaks and til laddoos are offered to the deity during the puja. These food items can be consumed post puja to break the fast.
- Reciting Lord Ganesha-related vedic hymns and mantras are recommended on this day to seek the blessings of the Lord.