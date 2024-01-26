Sakat Chauth 2024: The festive time of the year is here. Every year, Sakat Chauth is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Usually observed by women devotees as they keep fast to pray to Lord Ganesha for the wellbeing and prosperity of their family and children, Sakat Chauth is also referred to as Sankashti Chaturthi or Sankatahara Chaturthi. Sakat Chauth falls on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month of Magh. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day, here are a few things to keep in mind. Sakat Chauth 2024: When will it be celebrated? Date, rituals and all that you need to know(ANI)

Date:

Every year, Sakat Chauth is celebrated mainly in the Northern states of India. According to Drik Panchang, this year, Sakat Chauth will be observed on January 29.

Shubh muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 6:10 AM on January 29 and will end at 8:54 AM on January 30.

Rituals:

Devotees start the day early with a bath and then take the sankalpa of maintaining Sakat Chauth fast for the entire day. Then they prepare the idol with new clothes and place it on a stool. Flowers, fruits and sweets are offered to the idol of Lord Ganesha and then the Sakat Chauth aarti is performed. After consuming til laddoo as prasad. Fast can be broken.

Significance:

Lord Ganesha is known for blessing his devotees with prosperity, wealth, health and happiness. Usually, women keep fast on Sakat Chauth to pray for longevity and success of her children. It is believed that performing the fast and puja with dedication can bestow the Lord's blessings on the devotees. Couples who are facing problems with childbirth can also keep fast and pray to Lord Ganesha – it is believed that can give them favourable outcome.

Mantra:

Om Gam Ganapataye Namah

Aum Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi,

Tanno Danti Prachodayat