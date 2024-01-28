Happy Sakat Chauth 2024: Wishes, images, SMS, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Sakat Chauth falls on January 29. According to Hindu scriptures, Krishna Paksha Chaturthi is dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha. Devotees observe the Sankashti Chaturthi fast on every Krishna Paksha Chaturthi. However, in north Indian states, people celebrate Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Magh month as Sakat Chauth. The festival of Sakat Chauth is dedicated to Sakat Mata and Lord Ganesha. On this day, mothers observe a fast for the welfare of their children. If you are also celebrating this auspicious festival, check out these wishes and messages to send to your loved ones on social media. Check out Sakat Chauth 2024 wishes, images, SMS, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status. (File Photo)

Happy Sakat Chauth 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

On the auspicious occasion of Sakat Chauth, I wish Lord Ganesha and Sakat Mata shower you and our family with blessings, joy and prosperity. Happy Sakat Chauth.

Sankat haor sabka Ganesh, bas yahi hai kaamna. Jab jab aaye sankat mein bhakt, haath uska tum thaamna. Shubh Sakat Chauth sabko.

On Sakat Chauth, pray to Lord Ganesha with a pure heart and he will fulfil all your wishes. Shubh Sakat Chauth.

May Lord Ganesha, the Vighnaharta, remove all obstacles, sorrows and difficulties from your lives. Om Ganpati namo namah. Happy Sakat Chauth.

Ganpati Bappa Morya! May the Lord of Auspiciousness bestow his favours upon you. Sakat Chauth ki shubhkamnayein.

Sab shubh kaaraj mein pehli puja teri, tum bina kaam naa sare, araj suno meri. Riddhi siddhi ko lekar karo bhavan mein feri, karo esi kripa, nitt karun mein puja teri. Sakat Chauth ki shubhkamnayein.

May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you strength, courage, and wisdom to overcome life's challenges. Happy Sakat Chauth.

Let's welcome Lord Ganesha into our hearts with devotion and love. Happy Sakat Chauth.

Ganpati Ji ka sar par haath ho, humesha unka saath ho. Khushiyon ka ho basera, kare shuruat Bappa ke gungaan se mangal fer har kaam ho. Sakat Chauth ki shubhkamnayein.

Let us offer prayers to Lord Ganesh with all our hearts and the best of our intentions to seek his blessings and love for a beautiful life. Happy Sakat Chauth.