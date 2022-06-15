Save your hair from the summer nightmare

If you think the summer sun only has an impact on your skin, you are wrong. The sun does a number on your skin as well as your hair. The UVA and UVB rays from the sun can lead to protein loss in the hair shaft that further causes dryness and breakage.

You should always set a hair care routine for the warmer seasons of the year to do your sun parched locks some good. Here are some ways to keep your mane in a healthy, happy state this season.

Moisturise your mane

It’s important to remember that as the weather gets hotter and more humid, the drier and frizzier the hair becomes. It can further zap your hair strands. Therefore, it is imperative to replenish the moisture loss to prevent your hair from becoming dry, brittle, and frizzy. Those with thicker and curlier hair will benefit the most from incorporating moisturising hair care products into their routine because they are more prone to drying out.

Stay away from straighteners

When the frizz gets uncontrollable, a lot of us give into straightening our hair to tame it down. While that might seem like a temporary fix, it further damages your hair that is already dehydrated during the summer months due to humidity and sun damage. Instead, opt for DIY or natural styling techniques that create texture than using hair straighteners.

Sunscreen for your hair

Just like your skin, your hair needs both moisture and UV protection during the summer months. Exposure to sun without protection can also fade your natural hair colour. Use a light sunscreen to protect your natural hair colour and to retain coloured hair, apply colour locking products with UV protection.

Wear a hat

The old trick of wearing a hat under the sun can work wonders, as it safeguards your hair from direct damage. You could wear a trendy hat or hairband/scarf and make it your summer 2022 statement look while also protecting your hair. Applying a leave-in conditioner before going out in the sun will also help the hair nourish and rehydrate.

Hair wash is important

Summertime exposes natural hair to a variety of things, including sweat and that is why it is vital to not miss your hair wash days. Replace your regular shampoo and conditioner with sulfate-free versions, and finish your washing routine with a pea-sized amount of hair oil or serum applied to the ends. To avoid frizz, blot dry with a microfibre towel.