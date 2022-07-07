Say ‘goodbye’ to monsoon skin woes with these beauty tips to get a clear face

Following the same skincare regimen in the monsoon that you practised during summers? If yes, then you are making a huge mistake because your skin has its share of tantrums to show in the monsoon. Although the rain relieves the extreme heat, provides respite from the scorching heat of the summer, brings with it the fresh earthy scent of the soil and crisp refreshing air, it also invites dampness and vexing humidity that may result in a unique set of skin problems like allergies, infections and fungus that demand care, attention and a thorough monsoon skincare routine.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ritika Jayaswal, Founder of Nourish Mantra, revealed, “In monsoon, the moisture content in the environment is very high, and skin becomes susceptible to acne, rashes, itching, redness and other skin conditions. Use lightweight skincare products in the monsoon to keep troublesome skin conditions at bay. Apart from a basic C-T-M routine, you must follow some essential tips to keep your skin happy, healthy and young.”

She shared some monsoon skincare tips that you should follow religiously:

1. Make a distance from soap-free cleansers as they strip off skin's natural oil, making it dull, dry and lifeless.

2. Exfoliation is the key to letting the skin breathe in the humidity. Exfoliate with a natural scrubber at least 2-3 times a week. It will help remove dead skin cells, improve blood circulation, and ensure skin products absorb better.

3. Don't skip your sunscreen. It is a must every season as the cruel UV rays can easily pass through and harm the skin.

4. Just because the weather is humid doesn't mean you can’t use a skin moisturiser. Apply moisturiser daily to keep skin hydrated.

According to Rhea Shukla, CO-founder and CEO of The Switch Fix, humidity combined with the pollution is weakening our skin barrier. She advised, “To cope with humidity, we must strengthen our skin barrier. Rely on a non-foaming exfoliating cleanser along with a lightweight moisturizer to keep skin shielded from environmental stressors. The go-to combination of ingredients this year are bakuchiol, for its ability to fight premature signs of aging, niacinamide, for reducing acne scars and pigmentation and lastly, açaì berries, a potent source of antioxidants to help skin cope with oxidative stress.”

Asserting that maintaining great skin during the monsoon is difficult, Sanchi Sehgal, Founder of Ozone Signature, suggested that you must increase your skincare game in the following ways if you want to take good care of your skin during the monsoons:

1. Use saop free cleanser - During the monsoon season, switch to a face wash without soap to remove dirt and oil without drying out your skin. Because your face becomes very greasy in this season. You can prevent your face from becoming oily and breaking out by cleansing it twice a day.

2. Don’t skip toner - Use natural toners with components like cucumber, tea tree or neem. You could even use rose or cucumber water straight as a toner if it is cold.

3. Exfoliate your skin - Exfoliating should be a part of your monsoon skin care regimen. To get rid of dead skin cells and unclog pores, exfoliate your skin. Since oily skin collects more dirt than other skin types, exfoliation is essential for those with oily skin. It removes dead skin cells and gives clear skin. Enhance blood circulation, which helps with toxin clearance, by exfoliating your skin two to three times per week.

4. Hydration is must - During the monsoon, high humidity levels can dry out your skin, making it look drab and overly oily. To keep your skin hydrated, moisturise it thoroughly twice a day or use a face mist/gulaab jal. If you have oily skin, use a moisturiser that is humectant-rich, lightweight and water-based.

5. Night time skincare - Your skin heals itself during the night. Make a decent night cream investment and incorporate it into your monsoon skin care regimen. The one quality a night cream must have in order to be suitable for your skin at night is a light texture and a relaxing composition. This is because a very heavy texture might already exacerbate existing skin issues. Additionally, keep an eye out for substances like chamomile, rose, aloe vera, tea tree oil, etc. While you sleep, all of these components not only soothe your skin but help restore it.

Adding to the list of tried and tested tips to include in your routine and ensure your skin will remain as flawless as ever, Namrata Reddy Sirupa, Co-Founder of Satliva, recommended:

● Cleansing - During the monsoons; oil and dust tend to accumulate on your skin, clogging pores, and causing discomfort. Cleansing your skin with a gentle and nourishing soap is the optimal way to combat this. Using a Hemp with Shea Butter Body Soap Bar can unclog pores, and provide the necessary nourishment.

● Sunscreen - The appropriate use of sunscreen during the monsoons is imperative. The daily use of a natural, chemical-free, and moisturising sunscreen is the best way to avoid long-term UV damage. A natural Red Raspberry Face Cream is the perfect weapon to combat harmful UV rays.

● Moisturiser - “Avoid moisturiser during the monsoon season,” is a common and potentially skin damaging misconception. Using a natural, chemical-free moisturiser helps the skin produce an adequate amount of oil, and promotes youthful glow and texture to skin. A Mango Rosemary Face Cream might just be your best friend this monsoon.

● Add Vitamin C to your diet - Consuming Vitamin C brings a multitude of benefits to your life, such as - boosting immunity, promoting general skin health, adding youthful glow and radiance to skin and fighting common monsoon skin infections.

By simply incorporating these simple elements into your daily routine, you can thoroughly enjoy the rains while avoiding a great chunk of troubles that come along with the monsoon season.