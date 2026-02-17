Season’s changing? 8 block print suits to refresh your wardrobe before summer hits

As winter slowly fades and the days start feeling warmer, dressing becomes tricky. Mornings are breezy, afternoons feel almost summery, and suddenly your heavy outfits feel too much. This in-between season is exactly when lightweight block print kurta sets become your best friend. Breathable fabrics, easy silhouettes, and soft dupattas make them ideal for now, and they’ll carry you straight into summer without a wardrobe overhaul. Be it pure cotton classics or elegant Anarkali styles, here is a curated list by me of the trendiest block print kurta sets.
Block print kurta sets for women
A graceful everyday ethnic set featuring subtle block prints and a coordinated dupatta. The fabric feels light on the skin, making it ideal for transitional weather.
Best for: Office wear, casual outings
Why you’ll love it: Easy silhouette that looks polished without trying too hard.
This Anarkali-style set blends flowy elegance with delicate prints. The viscose fabric gives it a soft fall, while embroidery details elevate the overall look.
Best for: Small gatherings, festive brunches
Why you’ll love it: Comfortable yet dressy enough for special occasions.
Made in breathable pure cotton, this palazzo set is perfect for warmer afternoons. The relaxed fit ensures comfort all day long.
Best for: Daily wear, summer-ready styling
Why you’ll love it: Lightweight fabric that keeps you cool as temperatures rise.
Another pure cotton winner, this set features traditional block motifs with a comfortable palazzo silhouette.
Best for: College, work-from-home days
Why you’ll love it: Soft fabric and fuss-free styling.
Inspired by traditional Rajasthani craftsmanship, this Angrakha-pattern Anarkali adds drama with its flared silhouette and heritage prints.
Best for: Festive events, cultural functions
Why you’ll love it: Statement-making design with ethnic charm.
From Biba, this hand block print unstitched suit lets you customise your fit and style. The mustard tone adds warmth, perfect for the season shift.
Best for: Tailor-made festive or occasion wear
Why you’ll love it: Premium hand block print with custom stitching flexibility.
A breathable cotton set designed for everyday comfort. Subtle prints make it versatile for both work and casual outings.
Best for: Daily wear
Why you’ll love it: Effortless style that doesn’t compromise on comfort.
This cotton-blend straight kurta set is designed for easy movement and long hours. Perfect for office, errands, or casual meet-ups.
Best for: Office and daily summer wear
Why you’ll love it: Budget-friendly and breathable for all-day comfort.
Why block print kurta sets are perfect for this season
Lightweight and breathable fabrics
Traditional prints that never go out of style
Easy to layer now, perfect standalone in summer
Comfortable yet polished for daily wear
As the season shifts, this is the perfect time to invest in versatile ethnic sets that will work now and throughout summer. Block print kurta sets strike the right balance between comfort, tradition, and effortless style.
Yes. Straight-cut cotton sets with subtle prints work perfectly for professional settings.
Pair with flats, oxidised jewellery and light makeup for an effortless summer outfit.
Yes. Anarkali or Angrakha styles with embroidery elevate the look.
Pure cotton offers maximum breathability and comfort during hot weather.
