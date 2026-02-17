Edit Profile
    Season’s changing? 8 block print suits to refresh your wardrobe before summer hits

    Block print cotton kurta sets are breathable, stylish and summer-ready, best for office, travel and festive mornings without feeling heavy or restrictive.

    Published on: Feb 17, 2026 1:30 PM IST
    By Samarpita Yashaswini
    FAQs

    Nermosa Women Block Printed Kurta and Pant Set with Dupatta (X-Large) WhiteView Details...

    KLOSIA Women's Block Printed Anarkali Kurta and Pant Set With Dupatta | Embroidered Ethnic Suit | Printed Kurta Set (XX-Large) GreenView Details...

    Arayna Women's Pure Cotton Block Printed Ethnic Wear Kurta Set with Palazzo Pants & Dupatta - Midnight Black, MediumView Details...

    PARTHVI Women's Pure Cotton Block Printed Ethnic Wear Kurta Set with Palazzo Pants & Dupatta (P-1103-Red-L)View Details...

    Vnyashri Jaipuri Rajasthani Block Print Angrakha Pattern Anarkali Kurta Pant with Dupatta for Women (RED, 3XL)View Details...

    As winter slowly fades and the days start feeling warmer, dressing becomes tricky. Mornings are breezy, afternoons feel almost summery, and suddenly your heavy outfits feel too much. This in-between season is exactly when lightweight block print kurta sets become your best friend. Breathable fabrics, easy silhouettes, and soft dupattas make them ideal for now, and they’ll carry you straight into summer without a wardrobe overhaul. Be it pure cotton classics or elegant Anarkali styles, here is a curated list by me of the trendiest block print kurta sets.

    block print kurta sets for women to welcome summer with open arms (Pinterest)
    block print kurta sets for women to welcome summer with open arms (Pinterest)

    Block print kurta sets for women

    A graceful everyday ethnic set featuring subtle block prints and a coordinated dupatta. The fabric feels light on the skin, making it ideal for transitional weather.

    Best for: Office wear, casual outings

    Why you’ll love it: Easy silhouette that looks polished without trying too hard.

    This Anarkali-style set blends flowy elegance with delicate prints. The viscose fabric gives it a soft fall, while embroidery details elevate the overall look.

    Best for: Small gatherings, festive brunches

    Why you’ll love it: Comfortable yet dressy enough for special occasions.

    Made in breathable pure cotton, this palazzo set is perfect for warmer afternoons. The relaxed fit ensures comfort all day long.

    Best for: Daily wear, summer-ready styling

    Why you’ll love it: Lightweight fabric that keeps you cool as temperatures rise.

    Another pure cotton winner, this set features traditional block motifs with a comfortable palazzo silhouette.

    Best for: College, work-from-home days

    Why you’ll love it: Soft fabric and fuss-free styling.

    Inspired by traditional Rajasthani craftsmanship, this Angrakha-pattern Anarkali adds drama with its flared silhouette and heritage prints.

    Best for: Festive events, cultural functions

    Why you’ll love it: Statement-making design with ethnic charm.

    From Biba, this hand block print unstitched suit lets you customise your fit and style. The mustard tone adds warmth, perfect for the season shift.

    Best for: Tailor-made festive or occasion wear

    Why you’ll love it: Premium hand block print with custom stitching flexibility.

    A breathable cotton set designed for everyday comfort. Subtle prints make it versatile for both work and casual outings.

    Best for: Daily wear

    Why you’ll love it: Effortless style that doesn’t compromise on comfort.

    This cotton-blend straight kurta set is designed for easy movement and long hours. Perfect for office, errands, or casual meet-ups.

    Best for: Office and daily summer wear

    Why you’ll love it: Budget-friendly and breathable for all-day comfort.

    Why block print kurta sets are perfect for this season

    • Lightweight and breathable fabrics
    • Traditional prints that never go out of style
    • Easy to layer now, perfect standalone in summer
    • Comfortable yet polished for daily wear

    As the season shifts, this is the perfect time to invest in versatile ethnic sets that will work now and throughout summer. Block print kurta sets strike the right balance between comfort, tradition, and effortless style.

    Block print kurta sets for women: FAQs
    Yes. Straight-cut cotton sets with subtle prints work perfectly for professional settings.
    Pair with flats, oxidised jewellery and light makeup for an effortless summer outfit.
    Yes. Anarkali or Angrakha styles with embroidery elevate the look.
    Pure cotton offers maximum breathability and comfort during hot weather.

    • Samarpita Yashaswini
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Samarpita Yashaswini

      Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.Read More

