Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress
- Shanaya Kapoor sets mercury soaring in peak winters with her sultry pictures in an off-shoulder silk-chiffon mini dress with lace-up corset and we can’t wait to start the work week on a fashion high note | Check pictures inside
Ever since Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, made her Instagram handle public, fashionistas have been in for a treat courtesy the 21-year-old’s sartorial elegance. While the diva’s big Bollywood break is awaited, Shanaya has been making heads turn with one ravishing look after another and this Monday was no different.
Dolled up for a photoshoot, Shanaya set mercury soaring in peak winters with her sultry pictures in an off-shoulder silk-chiffon mini dress with lace-up corset and we can’t wait to start the work week on a fashion high note. Taking to her social media handle later, Shanaya shared a slew of pictures featuring her flaunting a romantic silhouette in the gorgeous beige dress.
The thigh-high ensemble is a 2-piece set made from silk and chiffon fabrics. Apart from an off-shoulder neckline, it came with a nip at the waist to flatter the figure and was teamed with a corset that has boning.
The lace-up fastening on the sides and front of the corset added to the hotness quotient. Leaving her soft curls open in a wild manner, Shanaya highlighted her doe eyes with kohl and eyeliner streaks at the ends.
For the glam look, Shanaya opted for filled-in eyebrows, highlighted nose, rosy cheeks and a shiny coral lip gloss. Posing barefeet, Shanaya was seen twirling in the sunshine moment and nailing candid pictures with equal panache.
The mini dress is credited to Duygu Ay Collection. It originally costs $679 USD on their designer online store which is approximately ₹49,515.91.
Shanaya Kapoor was styled for the photoshoot by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back to black: Sara Ali Khan exudes royalty in velvet ethnic outfit, we love it
- Sara Ali Khan recently shared images of herself dressed in a stunning black velvet kurta and pants set. The fashionista has been serving some fabulous winter looks lately, are you taking notes?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress
- Shanaya Kapoor sets mercury soaring in peak winters with her sultry pictures in an off-shoulder silk-chiffon mini dress with lace-up corset and we can’t wait to start the work week on a fashion high note | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Harry Styles: Times the singer made the 70s look extremely cool
- Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday today. The actor and singer, with his sartorial preferences, has broken a lot of stereotypes in the recent past and given a new cool twist to the 70s ensembles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in ₹24k silk kaftan dress
- Loved Kareena Kapoor Khan’s silk printed kaftan dress at Amrita Arora’s birthday bash? Here’s where you can get it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra kicks away our Monday blues in ₹7k top for new interview
- During a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her immense love for books and shared that she was like a librarian in her childhood, who used to lend books to children in her neighbourhood and maintain a log of that.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt’s date night look is about comfy sweaters and well-fitted jeans
- Alia Bhatt revealed what a comfy date night outfit looks like for the actor and we think it is perfect for the chilly weather of Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif's playful tie dye mini is quite affordable at ₹1400. Get the look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani flaunts big hair and ₹3k leopard print top. Get the look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Hegde's vibrant ethnic look is the ideal bridesmaid outfit for day wedding
- Pooja Hegde always slays in a traditional outfit and her latest pictures are proving us right. The Housefull 4 actor looked like a dream in her violet Anita Dongre attire that she wore for a recent event.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The power of savoir faire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts pregnancy glow in fiery knit sweaters, pleated skirt
- Kareena Kapoor Khan slays maternity look in a vibrant chunky knit worth ₹7k and a gold rose pleated skirt which will lure you to twirl in ecstasy | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan adds sexy twist to winter style in new photoshoot, we are here for it
- Hina Khan recently shared snippets from a black and white photoshoot and saying that the actor looks gorgeous would be an understatement. For the shoot, Hina added a touch of sexy to the winter style and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian takes a trip down memory lane, shares throwback picture from 90s
- Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback image of herself that showed the reality TV star wearing a blue pleated skirt and a matching top. Her fans can't keep calm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Polka dot with WFH twist: Priyanka Chopra in ₹21k shirt and pyjamas is goals
- For a recent online press event, Priyanka Chopra dressed in a formal polka dot shirt and teamed it with a pair of comfy pyjamas. The White Tiger actor has been serving a lot of great Work From Home looks lately and we cannot help but take notes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion’s rediscovered appetite for vintage couture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox