Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
fashion

Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress

  • Shanaya Kapoor sets mercury soaring in peak winters with her sultry pictures in an off-shoulder silk-chiffon mini dress with lace-up corset and we can’t wait to start the work week on a fashion high note | Check pictures inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:36 PM IST

Ever since Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, made her Instagram handle public, fashionistas have been in for a treat courtesy the 21-year-old’s sartorial elegance. While the diva’s big Bollywood break is awaited, Shanaya has been making heads turn with one ravishing look after another and this Monday was no different.

Dolled up for a photoshoot, Shanaya set mercury soaring in peak winters with her sultry pictures in an off-shoulder silk-chiffon mini dress with lace-up corset and we can’t wait to start the work week on a fashion high note. Taking to her social media handle later, Shanaya shared a slew of pictures featuring her flaunting a romantic silhouette in the gorgeous beige dress.

The thigh-high ensemble is a 2-piece set made from silk and chiffon fabrics. Apart from an off-shoulder neckline, it came with a nip at the waist to flatter the figure and was teamed with a corset that has boning.

The lace-up fastening on the sides and front of the corset added to the hotness quotient. Leaving her soft curls open in a wild manner, Shanaya highlighted her doe eyes with kohl and eyeliner streaks at the ends.

For the glam look, Shanaya opted for filled-in eyebrows, highlighted nose, rosy cheeks and a shiny coral lip gloss. Posing barefeet, Shanaya was seen twirling in the sunshine moment and nailing candid pictures with equal panache.

The mini dress is credited to Duygu Ay Collection. It originally costs $679 USD on their designer online store which is approximately 49,515.91.

Shanaya Kapoors mini corset dress from Duygu Ay Collection(duyguaycollection.com)
Shanaya Kapoors mini corset dress from Duygu Ay Collection(duyguaycollection.com)

Shanaya Kapoor was styled for the photoshoot by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

Close
