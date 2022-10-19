Shanaya Kapoor’s little black dress is meant to be bookmarked

Shanaya Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. She keeps slaying fashion goals like a diva with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. Be it an ethnic attire or a casual attire, or showing us how to deck up in a formal attire with a twist, Shanaya’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her best-dressed diaries. Shanaya believes in merging style, sass and comfort together in ensembles effortlessly and each of them drop major cues of fashion for her fans to follow. Shanaya is currently in Dubai and she shot for a stunning photoshoot. A few pictures from the photoshoot landed on her Instagram profile in the form of pictures that are making us drool like anything.

Shanaya drove our midweek blues away, a day back, as she shared the pictures from her fashion diaries. Shanaya, for the night photoshoot, picked a little black dress and looked gorgeous in it. Shanaya took over the night in Dubai in a black sequined fitted dress with off-shoulder details. The bodycon dress also featured tulle feather details below the waist and hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Shanaya looked amazing as ever as she posed for the pictures with the cityscape of Dubai in the backdrop. The dress also featured a train detail from one side of the waist. In classic black stilettos, Shanaya rounded off the look for the day. “Spamming shoot photos while eating wagamama noodles,” Shanaya shared her goofy state of mind in the caption. Take a look at her pictures here:

Shanaya’s friends, family and fans dropped by to share their appreciation o her post. Best friend Suhana Khan wrote the obvious - “Wow,” with a heart-eyed emoticon, while mom Maheep Kapoor commented with multiple red heart emoticons. Khushi Kapoor dropped by and added a shoutout to Shanaya’s pictures - “Wooooo.” Dad Sanjay Kapoor also dropped multiple red heart emoticons and heart-eyed emoticon.

Styled by fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri, Shanaya wore her tresses into wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Katie Cousins, she opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Shanaya gave fashion police a run for money.