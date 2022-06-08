Sharvari Wagh is a summer-ready babe in printed strapped midi dress in Abu Dhabi, we are obsessed: See pics

Midi dresses are an all-time summer classic, and with time they have become a favourite part of mainstream fashion. The silhouette has always been a popular choice among Bollywood celebrities, and they have donned several renditions of it over the years, be it Malaika Arora or Kareena Kapoor Khan. Another star who has shown favour to this sartorial style is Sharvari Wagh, and her latest look is a testament to the same. The actor had travelled to Abu Dhabi with many other Bollywood stars to attend the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards. After revealing her green carpet looks for the ceremony, Sharvari dropped another set of pictures in a summer midi dress, and we are obsessed with it.

On Wednesday, Sharvari posted pictures from one of her outings in Abu Dhabi. The photos show the star chilling at a mall in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, dressed in a blue spaghetti-strapped printed midi dress. She captioned the post, "If the mall said Yas, how could I say No?" (Also Read: Sharvari Wagh for IIFA Awards channelled inner Marilyn Monroe in ivory gown)

Coming to the design details, Sharvari's blue ensemble comes replete with butterfly prints done all over in a light blue shade. It also features a square neckline, barely-there straps to hold the ensemble, ruched details on the back, calf-length hemline, ribbon tie on the torso and a fitted silhouette accentuating her toned frame.

Sharvari styled the ensemble with minimal accessories and jewels. She picked white chunky lace-up sneakers, pearl drop earrings with gold accents, vintage-style tinted sunglasses, a statement ring and a shoulder bag with gold chained straps. In the end, Sharvari chose open windblown messy tresses, nude lip shade, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and a hint of highlighter for the glam picks. (Also Read: Sharvari Wagh channels sea princess vibes for first IIFA Awards in backless gown)

After Sharvari posted the photos, many of her fans took to the comments section to shower her with praise. One user wrote, "A fairy for heaven you are." Another commented, "Beautiful."

Meanwhile, Sharvari Wagh won the award for the Best Debut female category at the IIFA Awards 2022 for her role in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The star debuted in the film with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

