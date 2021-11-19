Sharvari Wagh makes workwear look oh-so-hot in 27k dark camel, pink pantsuit

If you are looking for a bold, sexy and ever so stylish ensemble that will guaranteed make heads turn at your workplace, take fashion cues from Bunty Aur Babli 2's Sharvari Wagh who made workwear look oh-so-hot in a dark camel and pink pantsuit. Giving workwear a sexy colour-block twist this autumn, Sharvari stepped out for the promotions of the Varun V Sharma-directorial in a dark camel and pink pantsuit and the fashion freak in us can't help but bookmark her modern opulence, ineffable style and a zealous sense of glamour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, the actor shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward in a fresh take on power suits. The pictures featured Sharvari donning a colour block blazer that came in camel brown and pink colours and sported a button closure at center front.

Made of banana crepe, polyester and viscose fabrics, the pantsuit was completed with a pair of contrasting white block heels. Pulling back her silky tresses into a mid-parted ponytail hairstyle, Sharvari accessorised her look with a pair of Pearls Des Celeste Twisted hoop earrings and the Eternite Rose midi ring from Outhouse Jewellery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, Sharvari amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black winged eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Sharvari captioned the pictures, “On my way to collect my brownie points #BuntyAurBabli2 #19thNov #InCinemas (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pantsuit is credited to Indian fashion designer Atsu Sekhose's eponymous label that boasts of conscious effort to highlight the diverse ethnic crafts and textiles from his homeland Nagaland and its neighbouring states in prêt collections. While the blazer originally costs ₹18,000 on the designer website, the pair of trousers were priced at ₹9,000.

Sharvari Wagh's blazer from Atsu Sekhose (atsu.in)

Sharvari Wagh's trousers from Atsu Sekhose (atsu.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharvari Wagh was styled by fashion stylists Edward Lalrempuia, Zeel Gemavat and Ustat Kharbanda. The lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown urges us to take stylish route again and serve a bombshell look as we head to work or take business trips again and who better to take fashion cues from than Bollywood newbie Sharvari Wagh.

As lockdowns lift across the world after more than a year of Covid-19 pandemic, power suit fashion became a trend just in time for a return to corporate life. If you are looking for a fresh take to set hearts race with your bold, sexy and ever so stylish look in a pantsuit, let the BTown beauty sort your fashion woes.

Move over monochrome dressing and opt for fashion-forward takes on pantsuits like Sharvari's colour block instead of conventional black or beige tones that they generally come in. Take fashion cues from Bollywood divas to recreate sultry styles in pantsuit and serve mesmerizing looks to raise the hotness quotient.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter