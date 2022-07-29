Shefali Shah slips into a lemon-yellow gown for Darlings Promotions

Shefali Shah is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Darlings. The film, also featuring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, is slated to release on the OTT platform Netflix on August 5. Shefali is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals with every snippet from her film promotion diaries. Be it a quirky pantsuit or a gown, Shefali's sartorial sense of fashion always becomes the prime attraction in her fashion pictures. Shefali, a day back, gave us new fashion goals with a slew of pictures of herself looking absolutely ravishing in a gown.

Shefali ditched ethnic ensembles and instead chose to opt for a stunning gown for the promotions of Darlings. Shefali played muse to fashion designer house Massimo Dutti and picked a gown for the pictures, Shefali slipped in the lemon-yellow gown that featured collars and quarter sleeves with buttons. The ankle-length gown also came with one thigh high slit and hugged Shefali's shape. To the lemon-yellow gown, Shefali added classic silver pair of stilettos and posed as she sat on a stool and looked like a diva. With green and yellow heart emoticons, Shefali captioned her pictures. Take a look at her pictures here:

Shefali further accessorised her look for the day in golden hoop earrings and a golden statement ring from the shelves of Flower Child By Shaheen Abbas. Styled by fashion stylist Radhika Mehra, Shefali wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the photoshoot. Shefali opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. Assisted by makeup artist Pallavi Symons, Shefali decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, and made fashion traffic come to an immediate standstill.

