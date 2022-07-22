Delhi Crime season 2 teaser: Shefali Shah’s supercop returns as Delhi Police hunts for serial killer. Watch

Netflix released the teaser for the second season of their successful and acclaimed crime thriller Delhi Crime on Friday, bringing back Shefali Shah’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, as well as most of the supporting cast from the first season. The short clip shows how Delhi Police is on the hunt for a serial killer this time even as they grapple with shortage of staff and growing crimes. Also read: Netflix teases second seasons of Delhi Crime, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

The minute-long teaser opens with an aerial shot of Delhi. We hear Shefali Shah’s Vartika Chaturvedi talk about how a substantial population of Delhi lives in slums and works for those living in palatial houses. She remarks that their earnings differ a lot, and it becomes challenging to police a city like this, particularly with an understaffed force. We get glimpses of Vartika’s colleagues and juniors, whom we saw in season one, as a voice informs there has been another murder.

As the spree continues, Vartika is warned by the Commissioner (Adil Hussain), who says “I have protected you so far. I can’t anymore.” Vartika says to her colleague why crimes won’t stop and where they are going wrong, to which he (Rajesh Tailang) responds, “Madam yeh sab sochne ka time hi kahan milta hai. Jab tak sochte hain, doosra crime ho jata hai (Madam we don’t get time to think about all this. As soon as we do, there’s a new crime).”

The show’s brief synopsis reads, “A terrifying menace has taken Delhi by surprise. Is the Delhi Police prepared to take on this new threat? #DelhiCrimeSeason2 is coming soon.” Apart from Shefali, Rajesh, and Adil, the show also stars Rasika Dugal and Gopal Datt among others. Created by Richie Mehta, the show’s first season was based on Delhi Police’s investigation of the infamous 2012 Delhi gangrape.

Fans reacted with excitement as they commented on the teaser. One wrote, “After season 1's level of excellence, don't know what the season 2 would be (fire).” Another wrote, “Literally felt goosebumps, So excited for the new season!” Many fans noticed that the tone of the second season looks even more grim as compared to the first one. “Lighting on sets was less in first season... they have reduced it even more in this, only to suit the sad gruesome tone of it more,” read one comment.

The second season of Delhi Crime will begin streaming on Netflix later this year. However, a formal release date has not been announced, so far.

