Netflix teases second seasons of six hit series: Delhi Crime, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, and more. Watch

Netflix India has promised its subscribers a power-packed 2022 with the second seasons of many of its hit shows gearing up for a release this year. On Friday, the streaming platform shared a teaser revealing the first look of its new series, including Delhi Crime and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Also Read| Sima Taparia-led Indian Matchmaking to return in August

Netflix India dropped the around one-minute-long video on its YouTube account and other social media platforms. The teaser featured glimpses from the second season of the Delhi Crime (2019), and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Masaba Masaba, Jamtara, Mismatched, and She (all were released in 2020). The post was captioned, "From spine-chilling encounters to mismatched love stories - all of our favourite shows are back for a second season! What are you most excited for?"

The second season of She was already released in June, while the other five series will start streaming on the OTT platform in 2022. The teaser featured Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi trying to catch a serial killer in Delhi Crime. It showed Prajakta Koli as Dimple struggling with her feelings for Rohit Saraf's Rishi as he starts dating someone else on Mismatched. Tables have turned in the second season of Mismatched as it is Dimple, who gets coffee thrown at her. Jamtara features the school dropouts attempting another phishing scam.

Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Khan – stars of the reality series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives – go on another luxury trip. The four look shocked as Bhavana's daughter, actor Ananya Panday, asks someone, "Are you pregnant?" In Masaba Masaba, the fashion designer tells her mom, actor Neena Gupta, that she has decided to focus on work instead of men, while Kusha Kapila also joins the cast as Masaba's friend. The teaser clip of She showed Aaditi Pohankar as constable Bhumika Pardeshi struggling as she leads a double life as a policewoman and as a prostitute.

