Shehnaaz Gill stuns as apsara in new song with Rajkummar Rao, fans say 'this is what we call real transformation'. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is raising the temperature with her latest song, Sajna Ve Sajna, which is part of the upcoming movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The song features Shehnaaz grooving alongside Rajkummar Rao, creating a dazzling duo we didn't know we needed. Sajna Ve Sajna is a recreated version of the song from Chameli (2003). On Monday afternoon, the 31-year-old actor surprised her fans when she dropped a teaser of her new song on Instagram. In the song, Shehnaaz is sizzling in blue. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm in sizzling black blazer ensemble, exudes glam vibes. Check out her pics ) Shehnaaz Gill, in her new song Sajna Ve Sajna, dazzles in a striking cobalt blue outfit. (Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill turns up the heat in blue ensemble

She wore a cobalt blue ensemble in luxurious satin fabric. Her outfit features a halter neck bralette top with backless detailing and an uneven hemline, showcasing her perfectly toned abs. She paired it with a matching wrap skirt with a side slit, creating a stunning monochrome look.

Her accessories were just as glamorous, featuring stunning golden jewels. She styled her look with a stacked multilayered bracelet, which added a chic and modern touch to her ensemble. Complementing this were a delicate golden armlet and a waistlet, giving her the ethereal appearance of a beautiful apsara. The multilayered golden embellishments perfectly accentuated her skirt, enhancing her overall appearance.

Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, dewy foundation, loads of highlighter, and softly blushed cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses left loose and parted in the middle, she flawlessly finished her glam look.

How fans reacted

Her Instagram post quickly went viral on social media, with fans flooding it with tons of likes and comments. One fan wrote, "This is what we call a real transformation," while another commented, "What moves! She is on fire!" A third fan added, "Mother is mothering so hard." Many others chimed in, dropping fire and heart emojis to express their admiration.