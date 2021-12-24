Shilpa Shetty is ready for the holidays in a shimmery white gown

Shilpa Shetty is ready for the festive season. It is that time of the year again – Christmas and New Year celebrations are around the corner and the celebrities of the tinsel town have already started preparing for their festivities. From decking up in fashionable attires to decorating their homes to make it Christmas-ready, Instagram is replete with the festive vibe.

Shilpa Shetty also stepped into the Holiday season in style. For the winter festival, Shilpa went all out in her sartorial sense of fashion. A picture from one of her recent fashion photoshoots made its way on her Instagram profile and since then it is making fashion lovers scurry to take notes on what to wear this festive season. For the holidays, Shilpa aptly chose a white attire with shimmery details and made her Instagram family drool like anything.

For the photoshoot, Shilpa played muse to fashion designer house Sebastian Gunawan Signature and picked a white gown with silver shimmery details. The one-shoulder gown came with a dramatic sleeve and frill details in one side and at the end of the dress. The midriff-baring dress hugged Shilpa's shape perfectly and showed off her curves. "Happy holidays," Shilpa wished her Instagram family with the picture. She also shared her festive state of mind with the hashtags in her post - #lookoftheday, #ootd, #fashiongram, #gratitude and #outfitoftheday. Take a look at her picture here:

For footwear, Shilpa opted for classic silver stilettos to complement her attire. Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar, Shilpa left her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the cameras. Assisted by makeup artist Ajay Shelar, Shilpa opted for a festuve makeup look. She decked up in silver eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

