Shilpa Shetty’s monochrome chiffon saree is the glam update to ethnic fashion

Shilpa Shetty is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual looks to showing us how to deck up perfectly in festive attires, to being the boss lady and slaying a formal look in pantsuits, Shilpa can do it all. Shilpa’s red-carpet looks are meant to be bookmarked for all occasions as well. The actor always ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes with her pictures from her fashion photoshoots. Shilpa is known for merging style, comfort and chic vibes in her ensembles and every look from her fashion diaries keep making us drool.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty with Shamita Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, other stars ring in Diwali

Shilpa, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself on Instagram and painted the social media in shades of monochrome, but with a twist. The actor handpicked a few images from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and shared them on her social media handle. Shilpa played muse to fashion designer JJ Valaya and chose the six yards of grace for the pictures. Shilpa looked stunning as ever as she draped the monochrome striped chiffon saree and teamed it with a contrasting red and golden sequined blouse. The blouse came with a plunging neckline and sleeveless details and complemented her saree perfectly. Shilpa added more oomph to her look with a bright orange belt at the waist, held in place with a golden buckle. Take a look at her ensemble here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Stripe a pose,” Shilpa captioned her pictures. In no time, the actor’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty dropped by to comment with multiple red heart emoticons, while her colleague from the film industry Tamannaah Bhatia dropped multiple heart-eyed emoticons. Shilpa further accessorised her look for the day in a statement golden neck choker and golden bracelet from the house of Ritika Sachdeva. Styled by fashion stylist Chandani Mehta, Shilpa wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part and decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}