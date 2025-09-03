Shilpa Shetty’s retro fashion renaissance proves Zeenat Aman's hippie charm is back!

Bollywood has always celebrated its icons, through films and also fashion. From Madhubala’s ethereal saris to Rekha’s golden kanjeevarams, every era has had its muse. Among them, Zeenat Aman remains unforgettable, synonymous with bold choices, fearless glamour, and the effortless bohemian spirit of the 70s. Recently, Shilpa Shetty paid homage to this timeless icon, stepping out in a look inspired by Zeenat Aman’s legendary “Dum Maro Dum” avatar. With her take on retro glam, Shilpa proved that fashion truly comes full circle. Shilpa Shetty’s retro fashion renaissance proves Zeenat's hippie charm is back!(Instagram (Shilpa Shetty))

Let's take a closer look at why this fashion moment is making waves and what it tells us about Bollywood’s enduring love for nostalgia.

1. A stylish nod to Bollywood’s golden era

Shilpa Shetty’s look was a tribute to the golden era of Bollywood. By channeling Zeenat Aman’s “Dum Maro Dum” style, she tapped into one of Bollywood’s most iconic fashion moments. The 70s were about carefree expression, psychedelic prints, and statement-making silhouettes, and Shilpa reimagined them for a modern audience.

2. Flower power and feminine charm

One of the standout details was the flower tucked into her hair, instantly evoking the bohemian energy of the 70s. This small yet striking element is a reminder of how accessories can perk up a look. It’s retro, it’s romantic, and it’s unapologetically bold, just like Zeenat herself.

3. Statement eyes, statement attitude

No retro-inspired look is complete without dramatic make-up. Shilpa’s kohl-heavy eyes, paired with bold eyeliner, paid homage to the era’s fearless beauty trends. The look accentuated her confidence and added that signature 70s drama, showing us how make-up can be as integral to retro fashion as clothing.

4. The psychedelic print comeback

The 70s were all about vibrant colours and psychedelic prints, and Shilpa’s outfit echoed this theme while keeping it wearable for today. The mix of patterns created a nostalgic feel without looking dated, proving that retro prints are making a comeback in mainstream fashion.

5. Modern tailoring meets vintage glam

What made Shilpa’s look stand out was the balance between retro inspiration and modern tailoring. The cuts were sharper, the fit more structured, and the styling deliberate, reminding us that vintage doesn’t have to mean outdated. This blend made the outfit red-carpet ready while still honouring its roots.

6. The Zeenat Aman legacy

Zeenat Aman was a trailblazer. Her daring choices, from plunging necklines to bold accessories, changed how women in Bollywood approached style. By reviving her look, Shilpa reminded us that style icons never fade; their influence only evolves with time.

7. Lessons for today’s fashion enthusiasts

There’s much to take away from this retro revival:

Add one bold accessory such as a headband, flower, or oversized sunglasses.

Experiment with psychedelic prints and vibrant colours.

Mix retro with modern to keep the look relevant.

Above all, wear it with confidence because retro fashion is as much about attitude as it is about aesthetics.

8. Nostalgia as a fashion trend

In an age where fashion recycles trends faster than ever, nostalgia has become a powerful tool. Be it Gen Z experimenting with flared jeans or celebrities revisiting classic Bollywood looks, retro styles are enjoying a strong comeback. Shilpa’s look is proof that Bollywood continues to set the tone for how we reinterpret the past.

Shilpa Shetty’s retro-inspired outing was a celebration of Zeenat Aman’s legacy and a reminder of Bollywood’s rich fashion heritage. By marrying the vibrancy of the 70s with contemporary elegance, Shilpa showcased that some looks are truly timeless. Fashion evolves, yes, but style, especially when rooted in nostalgi, never really leaves the stage.

