Shilpa Shetty teams orange double-pallu saree with the most dramatic accessory, see pics

Shilpa Shetty shares pictures of herself draped in a gorgeous orange coloured double pallu saree featuring a front slit. She teamed the outfit with the most dramatic accessory. 
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty teams orange double-pallu saree with the most dramatic accessory, see pics(Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

Bollywood actor and avid yoga practitioner Shilpa Shetty has mastered the art of wearing statement sarees. And her latest appearance on the reality TV show Super Dancer Chapter 4 proves this statement is absolutely true. The star has wowed her fans several times with her unique collection of six yards. She chose a trendy double pallu saree for today's look and teamed it with the most dramatic accessory. We are taking notes.

Shilpa took to Instagram to post pictures from today's photoshoot, done on the sets of the reality dance TV show. She captioned her images, "To-do: Radiate Positivity." She chose an orange coloured saree for the shoot and looked gorgeous while spreading positivity.

The saree is from the shelves of sustainable fashion label Cuin, and her jewels are from Valliyan and Studio Metallurgy. Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra styled Shilpa's monotone look that mixed the traditional silhouette with modern elements. Take a look at the pictures here:

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty in 45k jumpsuit saree gives the evergreen six yards a modern spin

Shilpa stunned netizens in a pre-pleated orange coloured cocktail saree featuring two pallus which she draped on one shoulder. A stitched light orange faux leather belt tied in the front with the pleats acted as a unique accessory with the traditional silhouette.

The six yards also had an overlapping front slit. Shilpa paired the drape with a sleeveless blouse which had a plunging halter neckline. A gold stacked bracelet set, matching ring, and statement-making drop earrings accessorised the monotone saree.

Shilpa Shetty on Super Dancer 4 set

Shilpa wore the six yards with strappy pumps, open middle-parted tresses styled in soft curls, and minimal make-up. Smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-adorned eyes, well-defined eyebrows, beaming highlighter, and glossy brown lip shade completed the glam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty took almost a month-long break after her husband, Raj Kundra's arrest for his alleged involvement in a porn racket. However, she returned to her dance show, Super Dancer 4, last month.

