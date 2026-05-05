Shloka Mehta's 'gorgeous' sister Diya Mehta Jatia joins Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2026 in a breathtaking Indian outfit

The 2026 Met Gala witnessed a powerful celebration of Indian heritage as Diya Mehta Jatia — fashion consultant, daughter of diamond mogul Russell Mehta, and sister to ‘Ambani bahu’ Shloka Mehta — attended the event alongside billionaire heiress Isha Ambani. Also read | Isha Ambani stuns in Gaurav Gupta saree with over 1,800 carats of diamonds and Nita Ambani’s heirloom jewels at Met Gala

Diya Mehta Jatia's look at the 2026 Met Gala blended ancient Indian craftsmanship with modern design. (Instagram/ dmjatia and girlfromjerseycity)

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While the Ambani family is no stranger to the Met Gala, Diya’s Met Gala 2026 look was a technical and artistic triumph, blending ancient Indian craft with a modern silhouette.

Take a closer look:

Diya Mehta Jatia's look: A 'hardcore India story'

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{{^usCountry}} According to fashion watchdog Diet Sabya, Diya's look was born from a direct message. In a May 5 Instagram post, Diet Sabya shared that when Diya approached designer Mayyur Girotra to create her look, she had one non-negotiable condition: it had to be a 'hardcore India story'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to fashion watchdog Diet Sabya, Diya's look was born from a direct message. In a May 5 Instagram post, Diet Sabya shared that when Diya approached designer Mayyur Girotra to create her look, she had one non-negotiable condition: it had to be a 'hardcore India story'. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mayyur delivered by bridging the gap between non-textile art and high fashion. The result was a look that Diet Sabya described as 'couture in stem', praising the designer for 'turning non-textile-based art into something wearable'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mayyur delivered by bridging the gap between non-textile art and high fashion. The result was a look that Diet Sabya described as 'couture in stem', praising the designer for 'turning non-textile-based art into something wearable'. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Diya's look explained: Kanjivaram meets shola art {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diya's look explained: Kanjivaram meets shola art {{/usCountry}}

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Diya's Met Gala 2026 ensemble is a sophisticated juxtaposition of textures and regional crafts. The focal point is the ivory, 3D baroque-style bodice. As per Diet Sabya's post, this was inspired by West Bengal’s shola work — a traditional craft using the milky-white, spongey wood of the shola plant. Traditionally used for religious idols and headgear, Mayyur transformed it into an 'architectural ornament' that mimics classical European baroque flourishes but with a purely Indian soul.

The structural shola work was placed over exquisite Kanjivaram fabric, grounding the ethereal white carvings with the rich, golden weight of south Indian silk. Diya's Mayyur ensemble featured a structured top with a peplum-like flare at the hips, flowing into a sleek golden skirt that highlighted the '24k magic' Diya referenced in her Instagram reveal.

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Social media reaction to Diya's Met Gala look

Diya shared the photos on May 5 with the caption "24k magic at the MET," prompting Isha Ambani to comment, "Goddess," while stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania simply wrote, "Gorgeous." Instagram users left comments like ‘stunning’, ‘lovely’ and ‘pretty’ on the post.

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Diya's look stands as a testament to the 2026 Met Gala theme, proving that the most 'scientific' and 'research-heavy' fashion often comes from deep-diving into India's own backyard of generational craftsmanship.

The 2026 Met Gala in New York City, held on May 4, (May 5 in India) embraced the theme 'Costume Art' with a 'Fashion Is Art' dress code that explored fashion’s role as canvas and sculpture, celebrating the intersection of clothing, the body, and art.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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