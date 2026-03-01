Ambani 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta dazzles in modern gold ethnic look for a wedding. Watch

In a fan page videos shared on Instagram on February 28, the couple, who reportedly flew to Jodhpur to attend a wedding, was greeted by a swarm of paparazzi – and it was Shloka’s shimmering attire that stole the spotlight. Shloka frequently swaps heavy, traditional drapes for contemporary silhouettes and her recent modern ethnic look is a perfect example.

The 'badi bahu' (elder daughter-in-law) of the Ambani family, Shloka Mehta , has once again proven why she is a trendsetter. Arriving at the airport alongside husband Akash Ambani, Shloka turned heads in a breathtaking gold ethnic ensemble that perfectly balanced traditional opulence with contemporary chic.

Shloka complemented the gold palette with her signature diamond earrings, proving that when it comes to the Ambanis, exquisite jewellery is a must . She paired the gold outfit with minimal makeup — just a glossy pink lip, defined eyes, and soft waves — to let the outfit take center stage.

Shloka’s outfit featured a modern silhouette with a heavily embellished gold jacket layered over a matching flared palazzo. The intricate craftsmanship showcased detailed hand-embroidered patterns that caught the light with every movement. Her ethnic look was a refreshing departure from traditional lehenga sets, favouring a structured, jacket-style top and palazzo bottom.

A power couple appearance Akash Ambani complemented his wife’s radiant look in a sophisticated indigo-blue and white bandhgala, featuring subtle gold detailing that mirrored Shloka’s ensemble. The duo appeared in high spirits, smiling for the cameras before heading to the wedding festivities.

Shloka’s fashion choices have evolved into a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern minimalism. Whether she is attending a high-profile events with the Ambani family in Mumbai or a wedding, her style often reflects an effortless approach to luxury.

Shloka is an Indian businesswoman, philanthropist, and socialite. She married Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's eldest son, in 2019. They have two children: Prithvi (born 2020) and Veda (born 2023).