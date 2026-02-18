Shloka Ambani reveals what she would say to her younger self: 'Be less afraid, take the risk…'

Shloka Ambani recently shared a piece of advice she would give her younger self in a video posted by the Rosy Blue Foundation on February 18. Her message resonates with the younger generation. Her advice is deeply rooted in courage as she encouraged learning beyond the classroom. Her advice extends across the key facets of youth life, from career choices to friendships. Shloka Ambani's advice to her younger self also resonates with the youth. (Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla)

In the video, she said, “Be less afraid, take the risk. Sometimes opportunities are presented as difficult decisions, but do them and travel as much as you can, especially when you are in college and before you come back, you will learn more on those trips and those experiences than you will ever learn in a classroom.”

What does it mean? Her advice is relevant for college students and touches on two key areas: embracing unconventional opportunities and travelling.



The first part, about opportunities, encourages young people to step outside their comfort zones. College is one of the few phases in life where taking risks feels viable. Trying something new, whether it is a different course, side project, or internship, following a passion, all usually carry low stakes. This way, if it does not work out, there is still time with enough flexibility to start again.

Likewise, for the second part: travelling, Shloka's advice is equally insightful. Planning an itinerary, making bookings, managing finances, coordinating schedules and interacting with new people all build practical, real-world skills, whether it is decision-making abilities or problem-solving in tense situations. It's time you convince your friends to take the trip out of the group chat, and for good reasons.



These experiences make the students learn more, real, functional skills that are usually limited within a regular, formal, structured education system.