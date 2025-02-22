Shraddha Kapoor enjoys pani puri in dreamy 1.45 lakh Anita Dongre sharara set at wedding: See all the photos

Shraddha Kapoor made heads turn as she recently attended a wedding in Ahmedabad, donning a stunning ethnic look. The 37-year-old actor leaves no stone unturned when it comes to slaying fashion goals. Whether it's a mini dress or a traditional six yards, she makes anything look glamorous. Her latest appearance was no exception, as she exuded elegance in a golden sharara set. Let's decode her ethnic look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor’s abaya-inspired corset gown at Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia is a stunning blend of tradition and glam ) Shraddha Kapoor dazzles in a golden sharara set at a wedding in Ahmedabad.(Instagram/@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor rocks stunning sharara set

On Saturday, Shraddha gave her fans a weekend treat as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by a quirky caption, "Ginna bhool gayi phir yaad aaya shaadi mein toh unlimited hoti hai #panipuriloversGinna bhool gayi phir yaad aaya shaadi mein toh unlimited hoti hai #panipurilovers". In the post, she can be seen enjoying pani puri while dressed in a breathtaking sharara ensemble.

Shraddha's glamorous ethnic look features a golden short kurta with spaghetti straps, a straight neckline, and an uneven hemline. The outfit is adorned with intricate gota patti, threadwork, zari, and sequin detailing in stunning pastel hues. She paired it with matching flowy sharara pants, exuding elegance and charm.

She accessorised her look with a golden haathi choker necklace, stud earrings, stacked bangles adorning her wrist, and a champagne gold glass-beaded bag, perfectly complementing her ensemble.

How much her outfit costs

If you loved Shraddha's look and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her stunning ensemble is from the shelves of the ace designer Anita Dongre and comes with a price tag of ₹1,45,000.

Her makeup was flawless, featuring smoky eyes, winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, well-defined brows, flushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick shade. She styled her luscious tresses in soft, messy waves with a side partition, letting them cascade effortlessly over her shoulder, perfectly rounding off her glam look.