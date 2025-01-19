Shraddha Kapoor’s abaya-inspired corset gown at Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia is a stunning blend of tradition and glam

Shraddha Kapoor recently graced the Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a stunning look that is bound to make you go "wow!" Breaking away from the usual gowns, the Stree 2 actor opted for an abaya-inspired corset attire, beautifully blending tradition with modern elegance. Her outfit perfectly captures the fusion of style and cultural roots. Let's decode Shraddha's look and take some style inspiration from the diva. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor aces power dressing in Pantone Colour of the Year ‘Mocha Mousse’. Here's how much her blazer look costs ) Shraddha Kapoor stuns in abaya-inspired gown at Joy Awards.(Instagram)

Shraddha's pictures and videos from the Joy Awards quickly captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts. For her red carpet appearance, the actress donned a custom gown from the shelves of designer brand Torani Official. The black gown featured a sheer neckline and full sleeves adorned with intricate golden sequin embroidery. The highlight of the outfit was the heavily hand-embroidered golden sequin and zari work corset bodice, which was truly breathtaking.

The gown's bottom showcased a flowing silhouette with striking back detailing at the centre, adding a touch of drama to her look. What truly made her outfit stand out was the unique addition of a half-abaya-inspired cape. Featuring intricately embroidered golden borders and a floor-grazing hemline, it transformed her look into a true masterpiece of art and tradition.

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Namrata Deepak, Shraddha kept her accessories to a minimum to let her outfit shine and just styled her look with a pair of golden drop earrings and high heels. Her makeup was on point, with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses tied in a neat bun, she perfectly finished off her look.

On the work front

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2, which turned out to be a massive hit. Up next, she is working on her highly-anticipated film franchise, Nagin. Additionally, fans can look forward to seeing her in the action-packed Baaghi 4, where she will reunite with Tiger Shroff once again.