Shweta Tiwari in sequinned thigh-slit bodycon gown sets the internet on fire, all pics

Sequins are the IT trend this season. From Bollywood divas to television celebrities, everyone in the entertainment industry is obsessed with this style. It is a perfect look for attending late-night festivities during the upcoming wedding season. Television hottie Shweta Tiwari also made us fall in love with this sartorial choice with her latest shoot in a sequinned gown. Scroll down to see all the pictures.

Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram to share pictures from her latest photoshoot. She wore a figure-sculpting silver gown by designer Victor Robinson for the photos and set the internet on fire with her glamorous look.

Shweta looked sensational in the sequinned gown. She captioned the post, "Break All the rules if U have to...and Never, Ever apologise for it." Take a look at the post here:

Shweta chose a silver full-sleeved bodycon gown for the stunning pictures. The floor-grazing dress featured a risqué thigh-high slit on the front, intricate cut-out details on the sides, and a plunging sweetheart neckline, attached with a see-through panel.

The figure-hugging silhouette of the gown accentuated Shweta's hourglass frame. She teamed the sequinned piece with a pair of strappy silver earrings and matching ear studs.

Shweta Tiwari in a sequinned gown. (Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)

The highlight of Shweta's glamorous look was her bold and standout make-up. Shweta chose berry-toned lip shade, sharp contour, mascara-laden voluminous lashes, bold and shimmery smoky eye shadow, well-defined brows and blushed cheeks.

After Shweta posted the pictures on the gram, they garnered more than 2 lakh likes. Many celebrities took to the comments section to praise her. The actor's daughter, Palak Tiwari, was also smitten and wrote "Sissssssss," with multiple heart eye emoticons. She also wrote, "Posing a little like me but I'll let it pass cuz u look better doing it lol."

Palak Tiwari's comment on Shweta Tiwari's post.

What do you think of Shweta's embellished ensemble?

