Shweta Tiwari’s pink off-shoulder gown is giving summer feels this winter season; check photos

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most fashionable people in the industry. She has charted her own path when it comes to style choices. Recently, Shweta took to her social media handles to drop some gorgeous photos in an off-shoulder gown, showing her followers that she is still in summer mode. Shweta Tiwari's dress featured traditional patterns in green, yellow and light pink.(Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)

The Bigg Boss 4 winner struck a perfect balance between casual and chic in the photos.

Shweta Tiwari’s fashionable gown

The outfit that Shweta opted for oozed elegance. The dress was made of royal pink fabric and had traditional patterns printed in yellow, green, and light shades of pink. The off-shoulder design added to the charm of the outfit, with a V-shaped neckline drawing attention to Shweta's neck. The frills on the sleeves also added to the summery feel of the outfit. The dress had a little slit around the ankle.

For the accessories, Shweta kept it simple by donning a pair of silver hoops and a smartwatch on her wrist. She kept her makeup minimal. However, she did highlight her cheeks by adding light blush and a tint to the lips.

In the photos, the Kasautii Zindagi Kii star showcased her goofy side as she played with a flower and wrinkled her nose at the camera. Fans went on to comment on Shweta’s new look. One of the users wrote, “Uff.....Age is just a number to you,” while another went on to comment, “Evergreen.”

Also read: Suhana Khan shines like a diamond in sparkly silver saree; check photos

Shweta Tiwari’s fashionable moments

Be it traditional or modern, Shweta Tiwari aces all kinds of outfits. Recently, the actress donned a gorgeous red saree with floral detailing all over. Shweta also wore a necklace, designed with red and silver crystals, as well as earrings that complemented the whole look.

Shweta also knows how to set style goals when it comes to casual outfits. She donned a blue floral dress with puffy sleeves and a thigh slit. Shweta paired her ensemble with dainty earrings and black heels.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor last appeared in Singham Again and the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Do You Wanna Partner.