Siddartha Tytler brings Roman opulence to his latest collection at India Couture Week 2024

New Delhi, Designer Siddartha Tytler presented his royal collection “Caligula’s Feast” at the India Couture Week here with Malaika Arora and Rahul Khanna as showstoppers. HT Image

The collection was unveiled by the designer on the third day of the fashion gala, being held at Taj Palace.

Inspired by Roman Emperor Gaius Caesar Augustus Germanicus, also known as Caligula, the collection showcased opulent designs on both traditional and modern dresses, including gowns and formals.

The centerpiece of the runway was adorned with flowers and tables set with plates of fruits and delicacies, creating a lavish atmosphere as the models took to the stage under the spotlight.

The collection's colour palette began with black and transitioned through shades of beige, green, maroon, orange, and blue.

Geometric designs, floral motifs, and patterns were prevalent throughout the outfits, with some pieces featuring rhinestone embellishments and crystal encrustations. Unique blouse and skirt shapes added a distinct touch of royalty, elegance, and grace.

Tytler skillfully blended Roman essence with Indian attire, pairing floral blouses with triangular maxi skirts and designing formal coats with half silver sides reminiscent of armour. The fusion highlighted the beauty of Indian traditional wear while incorporating a touch of Roman opulence.

Arora and Khanna brought the curtains down on the show and they wore the finest creations by the designer.

Arora donned an armor-like V-shaped blouse with cutouts, paired with a flared lehenga skirt featuring a complementary pattern, completing the look with a floral hairband.

Khanna wore a sherwani that was kept plain with minimal floral work at the bottom of the kurta.

"I loved it, I felt like a goddess. It was stunning, very sexy. But having said that, you feel like a fierce goddess. It was a beautiful collection," she told reporters during the post show event.

Tytler said that he used velvet for his creations as he considers it one of the richest fabrics.

"I sketch a lighter collection and then it ends up being black for some strange reasons, so it's just who I am," he said.

The 2024 edition of the India Couture Week will conclude on July 31.

