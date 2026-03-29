Skechers shoes women are choosing for all-day comfort and effortless everyday style
These Skechers shoes combine comfort, cushioning, and style making them perfect for everyday wear, travel, and long days on your feet.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Skechers Womens Summits Slate Pink Casual Lace Up ShoeView Details
₹2,474
Skechers Womens GO Walk Joy - Ecstatic Navy Walking Shoes, 6 UKView Details
₹2,159
Skechers Womens Dynamight 2.0 Navy Casual Slip On ShoeView Details
₹2,999
Skechers Womens Summits Purple Slip On Sneaker UK 5 (US 8)View Details
₹3,839
Skechers Womens GO Walk Flex Navy White Walking ShoesView Details
₹2,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
If your daily routine involves more walking than sitting, your shoes need to keep up without ruining your outfit. Known for its comfort-first design and easy silhouettes, Skechers has quietly become a go-to for women who want practical shoes that still look put-together. From slip-ons that save time to cushioned sneakers that survive long days, these are pairs built for real life.
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.Read moreRead less
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
For this HT Shop Now edit, we have picked top rated Skechers styles that deliver on comfort, versatility, and everyday style. These shoes balance function with fashion. Plus, we have added quick styling cues and what to look for before you buy so you choose smarter.
What to look for before buying Skechers shoes
- Cushioning matters: Look for memory foam or responsive midsoles if you walk a lot. It reduces foot fatigue and adds bounce.
- Slip on vs lace up: Slip-ons are great for convenience and travel. Lace-ups offer a more secure, adjustable fit.
- Breathable upper: Mesh or knit fabrics help keep your feet cool, especially in warmer weather.
- Sole flexibility: A flexible sole supports natural movement and makes long hours more comfortable.
- Style versatility: Neutral tones and clean designs will pair with more outfits, giving you better value.
8 Skechers shoes for women
This is your everyday sneaker that does not need a second thought. The lace-up design gives a snug, adjustable fit while the memory foam cushioning makes it ideal for long hours on your feet. It is lightweight, breathable, and structured enough to feel supportive without being bulky. If you want one reliable pair for daily wear, this is it.
Style tip: Pair with leggings, oversized shirts, or even casual kurtas for a sporty everyday look.
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Designed for movement, this pair is all about ease. The slip-on style saves time, while the ultra-lightweight build makes it perfect for travel and errands. The cushioning feels soft yet responsive, helping you walk longer without discomfort. It is minimal, functional, and incredibly wearable.
Style tip: Wear with co-ord sets or joggers for an effortless airport or travel outfit.
A slightly more athletic-looking option, this slip-on blends sporty aesthetics with everyday comfort. The shock-absorbing sole reduces impact, making it great for active days. It fits securely without laces and offers a streamlined look that works across outfits.
Style tip: Style with biker shorts, a hoodie, or athleisure fits for a modern off-duty vibe.
This one is built for convenience. With no laces and a lightweight feel, it is the kind of shoe you reach for when you are in a rush but still want to look put-together. The cushioned insole keeps things comfortable, while the clean design makes it easy to style.
Style tip: Pair with ankle-length jeans and a basic tee for a clean, everyday look.
Made for flexibility and long wear, this pair adapts to your stride effortlessly. The cushioning is responsive without feeling heavy, making it ideal for walking-heavy days. It looks sleek and performs well, giving you both function and style in one.
Style tip: Team with track pants or fitted activewear for a sporty, streamlined outfit.
If you want comfort with a trend-forward edge, this pair stands out. Slightly chunkier in design, it adds personality to your look while still being lightweight. It is a great option if you like your sneakers to double as a style statement.
Style tip: Pair with wide-leg jeans, cargos, or even dresses for a high-low fashion mix.
Simple, minimal, and practical, this pull-on style is perfect for everyday use. It is easy to wear, comfortable for long hours, and works across multiple outfits. The no-fuss design makes it ideal for those who prioritise ease.
Style tip: Wear with casual dresses or relaxed co-ords for a laid-back, effortless vibe.
A well-balanced option that delivers on comfort and versatility. It is cushioned, lightweight, and easy to style, making it a dependable everyday sneaker. If you want something that works across multiple settings, this is a safe pick.
Style tip: Pair with denim and basics for a simple, no-fail everyday outfit.
Quick styling pointers
- Pair neutral sneakers with monochrome outfits for a clean, elevated look
- Use chunky styles like Uno Lite to add edge to simple outfits
- Slip-ons work best with relaxed fits like joggers, co-ords, and travel wear
- Lace-ups pair well with structured outfits like jeans and tailored pants
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More
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