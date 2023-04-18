It's summertime so if you're getting ready to travel for the first time in a while, you definitely want to show up at your destination looking good. Sweat not as we got you sorted with tips for getting your hair and skin "holiday-ready" along with a list of the products you must need while travelling.

Skincare, haircare tips to be holiday ready for your travel plan this summer (Photo by Martin Lopez on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Karuna Malhotra, Cosmetologist and Aesthetic Physician from Cosmetic Skin Clinic at New Delhi's Rajouri Garden, suggested, “Get into an appropriate holiday prep skincare routine a fortnight before your trip if you want to look your glowing best. Keep in mind that cleaning, moisturising and sunscreen are necessary. Your skin's health will be supported and maintained by it. Exfoliation is necessary. To gently exfoliate your skin and get rid of any dirt and dead skin cells that may have accumulated in your pores over time, apply a strawberry or orange peel face mask. This will make your skin look younger and more beautiful.”

Talking about in-flight care, she said, “Holiday skin continues in-flight too. Once you're on the air, your vacation skincare doesn't end. Adequate hydration and mositurisation is a must up in the air. Apply a thick coating of moisturiser to your face, neck and arms and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated."

Dr Karuna Malhotra recommended the following products as a must-carry on your holiday:

Sunscreen - You run a higher risk of being sunburned, especially if you travel at high altitudes in the summer. Apply and reapply sunscreen every two hours, if possible. Apply it every time you go hiking, going to the beach, swimming, sailing, or skiing, 20 minutes beforehand. Use sunscreen with SPF 50 or above, or check the label for "blocks UVA and UVB" or "Broad Spectrum,"

Mosituriser - The best way to prepare is to make sure you pack skincare items appropriate according to your destination. Carry a thick cream-based moisturizer and cleanser if you are going somewhere cooler; lighter skin care items will work well in warmer climates. Start on the path and gradually introduce the skin care products into your routine to help your skin adjust to the new weather.

Hydrating mask - A hydrating mask should be packed when travelling. A hydrating mask should always be carried as a must because dryness is brought on by air travel, changing weather, the sun, and outdoor weather. When you travel, especially by air, you are extremely likely to experience dryness. A good moisturising mask is so essential.

A Hat - In order to protect your head from the sun, you must wear a hat. This not only helps to prevent heatstroke but also stops the sun from sunburning you and whitening your hair. In the sun, your head is the body area that burns the fastest, especially if your hair is thin.

A good shampoo and conditioner - A deep conditioning shampoo and conditioner, hair oil, and a lightweight or silicone-free shampoo and conditioner provide the perfect travel kit for both options. When you go to your vacation spot, you can then adjust it to the water quality.

As for the diet you must follow during holidays, the expert said, “Holidays are the time to relist and enjoy everything you want but as always, moderation is crucial because eating too many fried, processed and sugary foods will not only make you feel sick but also cause skin problems. Keep in mind that by watching what you eat while traveling, you may also influence how your skin will respond to the trip. The greatest meals to eat when travelling are those that are light, satisfying, and hydrating, such as bananas, which are high in potassium, oranges, which are packed with vitamin C, apples, kiwis, smoothies, water and coconut water.”

Dr Karuna Malhotra cautioned, “Limit your protein intake and stay away from sweets. Although it is tempting to overindulge on caffeine, salted nuts, or even alcohol, try to resist the urge. Light meals that combine complex carbohydrates and proteins should be consumed while traveling, such as whole wheat crackers, low-fat cheese, yogurt, oatmeal, avocados, dark chocolate and almonds, among other foods.”

Highlighting some hair care tips, she advised, “Keep your hair care routine simple while on vacation. The easiest way to keep your hair healthy when travelling is to precondition it by adding oil to it for five minutes before to washing. The most significant aspect of your appearance is your hair, therefore taking care of it while you're away will definitely make it more memorable.”

Dr Karuna Malhotra emphasised upon the following tips to nurture your skin and hair back to its pre-holiday condition:

· Incorporate restorative eye cream into your skincare routine.

· Use a peeling procedure

· Use a moisturising serum.

· Use body scrubs that refine.

· Include a cream that replenishes moisture

· rely on spot treatments applied overnight

· include a toner that exfoliates

· Go for a deep conditioning hair treatment or a hair spa to overcome hair damages if any

· Do talk to your skin specialist for best advice