Skincare tips for rainy season: Best product formulations to use during monsoon

As the delightful monsoon season brings the earth the tears of nature, our skin yearns for its own embrace—one that cherishes, protects and celebrates its inherent beauty. Skincare experts advocate using well-made goods that rely on nature's power while treating the unique issues this season offers.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Skincare and Aesthetics expert Dr Saru Singh, Consulting Dermat at Fixderma Pvt Ltd, explained, “Our skin is more prone to increased oil production and breakouts during the monsoon because of the elevated humidity levels. It's critical to pick lightweight, oil-free moisturizers that balance moisture without clogging our pores. To replace moisture levels and keep a healthy skin barrier, look for formulas that are fortified with hyaluronic acid, glycerin or ceramides.”

She elaborated, “Although the monsoon clouds block the sun, dangerous UV rays still penetrate them. Our defense against these unseen dangers is a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen. For acne-prone skin during this season, sunscreens containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide provide great physical protection while preserving a non-comedogenic texture. It's crucial to embrace the natural factors that refresh our skin. Antioxidant-rich serums with vitamin C, E, or green tea extracts offer strong protection against free radicals produced by pollution and humidity. They assist in reducing oxidative stress, allowing our skin to thrive with a radiant, healthy shine.”

Our skincare regimen may blossom with nourishment and care, much as the monsoon is a time for rejuvenation and development. Dr Saru Singh suggested, “To eliminate dirt and pollutants without removing the skin's natural oils, remember to wash your face thoroughly twice a day using a mild, sulfate-free cleanser. I urge you to appreciate the beauty of your skin's journey at this time of metamorphosis. You may enjoy your skin's natural vitality while knowing that you have taken care of it with nature's wisdom and science's competence by choosing the best product formulas that are adapted to the monsoon's requirements.”

