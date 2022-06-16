Skincare tips to beat summer in style: Dermat shares tips

Skincare is summer is crucial and also should be kept to minimal in order to not weigh the skin down. With the summer in and the heatwaves making their way into the country and the temperature soaring to fifty degrees, it has become increasingly important to take care of the skin and not allow it to be affected by the heat outside. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Chytra V Anand, founder, of Kosmoderma Clinics shared a few tips and tricks of skincare that should be practised in summers in order to beat the heat in style. Take a look at the skincare tips below:

Repairing skin from inside: “People often overlook the fact that repairing the skin from the inside out will ensure radiant, youthful, and healthy skin. Drink plenty of water during the day and cut back on caffeine, alcohol, and fizzy drinks that can dehydrate you. It’s also important to consume foods like tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, and oranges that are high in water and rich in antioxidants as they keep you hydrated,” said Dr Chytra V Anand.

Less is more: Less is more is a skincare strategy which should be practised in the summertime, said the dermat. She further pointed out that using a gel-based sunscreen and moisturizer to avoid weighing down your skin, and investing in a calming Hydra facial or other soothing facial will help the skin to glow. “These will help you tackle everything from dehydration to discoloration, ageing, acne, or uneven skin tone,” said the doctor.

Stay indoors: The best way to beat the heat is to avoid going outside in the sun as much as possible. This will help us in avoiding the harmful UV rays of the sun. “Anytime you are outside in the sun or even by a window, you are exposed to the sun’s rays / Ultraviolet radiation which can affect your skin, even if you aren’t prone to sunburns. Along with sunscreen, wearing protective clothing with SPF, taking oral antioxidants, and boosting the skin barrier with ceramide-based creams are helpful tips, shared by the dermat.

