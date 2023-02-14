Sneaker hacks: Creative ways to style your sneakers for any occasion

Sneakers have become a wardrobe essential, irrespective of the season. Be it winter, summer, or spring, everyone loves wearing sneakers to add a trendy look to their outfit. Sneakers are comfortable and offer support, making them perfect for everyday wear and active activities. They come in a wide range of styles and designs, from classic and minimalist to bold and statement-making. This allows girls to express their personal style through their footwear. Not to forget, sneakers are often at the forefront of fashion trends, and many girls love keeping up with the latest styles and incorporating them into their wardrobes. (Also read: Footwear fashion tips: Check these shoe trends that are driving the market )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Vaibhav Goel, Founder of The White Pole, shared some easy and fun styling tips for sneakers.

1. Layer up: Wearing a pair of sneakers with a warm pair of socks and thick tights or leggings is a great way to stay cozy and stylish at the same time.

2. Denim: A denim jacket, skirt or pair of jeans paired with sneakers is a classic look that works for any winter day.

3. Winter Coats: Sneakers can be worn with longer winter coats such as parkas, puffer jackets, and overcoats to create a more casual and comfortable look.

4. Sweater Dresses: Pairing sneakers with a warm sweater dress can give a sporty twist to a more formal look.

5. Winter Accessories: Add a touch of winter to your sneaker look with a beanie, scarf, or gloves.

6. Textured Fabrics: Experiment with textured fabrics such as corduroy, velvet, and flannel for a stylish winter look.

7. Bold Colors: Brighten up your winter wardrobe by choosing sneakers in bold colours such as red, green or yellow.

8. Mix and match: Mix and match different textures and patterns, such as pairing a graphic T-shirt with patterned sneakers, to add interest to your outfit.

9. Play with proportions: Play with proportions by wearing your sneakers with an oversized sweater or a midi skirt to create an unexpected look.

Remember, when it comes to styling sneakers, it’s all about finding the right balance between comfort and fashion. Have fun experimenting with different looks and don't be afraid to try something new!

