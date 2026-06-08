Sneakers vs running shoes: They're not the same thing; here’s how to choose the right pair

A surprising number of people use sneakers and running shoes interchangeably. After all, they look similar, right? Not quite. While both belong in the footwear aisle, they're designed for completely different purposes. Wearing sneakers for a casual coffee run is great. Wearing them for a 5K run? Not so much.

Sneakers vs Running shoes comparison(Pexels)

The biggest difference comes down to function. Running shoes are engineered to support repetitive forward motion, absorb impact, and reduce strain on your feet and joints. Sneakers, on the other hand, prioritise style, versatility, and all-day casual comfort.

If you've ever wondered whether you actually need running shoes, or if your favourite sneakers can do the job, here's what you should know.

What are sneakers?

Sneakers are everyday shoes designed primarily for casual wear. They're built to be comfortable enough for walking, commuting, college, shopping, travel, and general day-to-day activities. Most sneakers focus on aesthetics just as much as comfort, making them wardrobe staples rather than performance gear.

1.

Puma Unisex Adult Smashic Sneaker

If your wardrobe revolves around versatile basics, the Puma Smashic deserves a spot in your shoe rack. Inspired by classic tennis silhouettes, it features a clean, minimal design that works with almost everything; from blue jeans and chinos to joggers and shorts. The cushioned footbed keeps it comfortable for long days out, while the understated styling means it won't look dated a season from now. It's the kind of sneaker you'll find yourself reaching for whether you're heading to brunch, travelling, or running errands.

2.

ASIAN Men THUNDER-07 Mid-Top Sneakers

{{^usCountry}} For those who prefer their footwear to make a statement, the THUNDER-07 brings a more fashion-forward approach to casual dressing. The mid-top silhouette adds structure around the ankle, giving outfits a sportier and more youthful edge. Despite the chunky look, the shoe remains lightweight enough for all-day wear. It works particularly well for college students and anyone who likes streetwear-inspired outfits. Pair it with cargos, oversized tees, or relaxed denims for a trendy, off-duty look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For those who prefer their footwear to make a statement, the THUNDER-07 brings a more fashion-forward approach to casual dressing. The mid-top silhouette adds structure around the ankle, giving outfits a sportier and more youthful edge. Despite the chunky look, the shoe remains lightweight enough for all-day wear. It works particularly well for college students and anyone who likes streetwear-inspired outfits. Pair it with cargos, oversized tees, or relaxed denims for a trendy, off-duty look. {{/usCountry}}

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3.

Bacca Bucci Men's Energy Afterburn Disruptor Sneakers

Chunky sneakers continue to dominate the sneaker scene, and this pair embraces that aesthetic wholeheartedly. The bold sole design instantly adds personality to even the simplest outfit, making a basic jeans-and-T-shirt combination feel more intentional. Beyond the visual appeal, the shoe offers good cushioning and support for everyday activities. It's ideal for people who like footwear that becomes the focal point of their outfit rather than blending into the background.

4.

Campus Men's OG-36 Sneakers

The Campus OG-36 is proof that everyday sneakers don't need flashy details to be effective. Its streamlined design makes it easy to wear across different settings, from casual Fridays at work to weekend outings. The lightweight construction helps reduce foot fatigue during long hours of walking, while the versatile styling means it pairs effortlessly with most casual wardrobe staples. If you're looking for a dependable sneaker that can handle daily wear without looking overly sporty, this is a strong option.

Best ways to style sneakers:

Sneakers work best with:

Jeans and oversized shirts

Cargo pants and graphic tees

Athleisure outfits

Shorts and relaxed-fit shirts

Casual travel looks

What Are running shoes?

Running shoes are performance footwear specifically designed to support running, jogging, and high-impact movement. Unlike sneakers, running shoes feature specialised cushioning systems, shock absorption, breathable uppers, and sole designs that help propel your foot forward while reducing stress on joints.

If you regularly run, walk long distances, or spend time in the gym, running shoes are usually the smarter choice.

5.

Nike Run Defy Running Shoes

Unlike sneakers that prioritise aesthetics, the Nike Run Defy is built with movement in mind. The shoe features a lightweight upper that promotes airflow, helping keep feet cool during runs and workouts. Underfoot, responsive cushioning absorbs impact and reduces strain on joints during repetitive movement. Whether you're training for a race, jogging around the neighbourhood, or simply aiming for your daily step goal, this shoe is designed to make every kilometre feel more comfortable.

6.

Bacca Bucci Ironman Running Shoes

Designed for active lifestyles, the Ironman running shoes focus on balancing support, durability, and comfort. The cushioned sole helps soften impact during runs, while the supportive structure keeps feet stable through longer sessions. The breathable upper prevents overheating, making the shoe suitable for outdoor runs, gym sessions, and brisk walks alike. If you're someone who spends significant time on your feet, you'll likely appreciate the extra support compared to a regular sneaker.

7.

Campus FEROX Running Shoes

The FEROX is designed for people who want a versatile performance shoe without a hefty price tag. Its lightweight build makes running feel less cumbersome, while the cushioning system provides comfort for jogging, walking, and general fitness activities. The sporty silhouette also transitions well into athleisure outfits, making it a practical choice for those who move between workouts and everyday errands without changing shoes.

8.

Reebok Men's Running Shoes

Reebok's running shoes combine performance-focused features with everyday practicality. The cushioned sole helps absorb impact during high-repetition activities like running and treadmill workouts, while the breathable upper promotes airflow during intense sessions. Their lightweight construction prevents the shoe from feeling bulky, even during longer runs. Whether you're a beginner runner, a gym regular, or someone who prioritises comfort during long walks, this pair offers the support your feet need throughout the day.

Best ways to style running shoes

Running shoes work best with:

Joggers and athletic tees

Gym shorts and training tops

Performance wear

Travel outfits that prioritise comfort

Athleisure looks

So which one should you buy?

Choose sneakers if:

You want an everyday shoe

Style is your priority

You'll mainly be walking or commuting

You need something versatile for casual outfits

Choose running shoes if:

You run regularly

You walk long distances daily

You need extra cushioning and support

Comfort during physical activity matters most

The ideal wardrobe often includes both. Sneakers handle your everyday plans, while running shoes protect your feet during workouts and runs.

Sneakers and running shoes may look similar, but they're built for completely different jobs. Wearing the right shoe for the right activity can improve comfort, performance, and even help prevent injuries.

So the next time you're shopping for footwear, ask yourself one question: am I dressing for style, or am I dressing for movement? The answer will tell you exactly which pair belongs in your cart.

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Sneakers vs Running shoes: FAQs Can I use sneakers for running? Occasional light jogging is usually fine, but regular running is best done in proper running shoes that offer better cushioning and support.

Do sneakers provide enough support for gym workouts? For basic workouts they can, but for running, HIIT, or intense training, dedicated athletic shoes are generally recommended.

How long do running shoes typically last? Most running shoes last between 500 and 800 kilometres of use, depending on the runner and terrain.

Are running shoes more comfortable than sneakers? For physical activity, yes. For casual daily wear, many people find sneakers equally comfortable and more versatile.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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