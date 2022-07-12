Sobhita Dhulipala, in a bodycon dress, reveals her wish of an action film

Sobhita Dhulipala is an absolute fashionista. The actor right now, is however, in the mood of kickstarting an action film. Sobhita really wants to do some action stunts before the camera and hence, asked her fans to manifest and wish for her so that she gets to have the chance of doing it soon. Sobhita, with her wish of acting in an action film, shared a snippet of herself from her fashion diaries – needless to say, it is dropping major cues of fashion for us.

Sobhita, a day back, picked a picture from the snippets of her fashion photoshoots and shared the same on her social media handle. Sobhita, this time, ditched colours to go all neutral in an ivory white bodycon dress. The actor shared a picture of herself looking absolutely gorgeous in an off-white dress bodycon dress. The dress featured closed neckline and full sleeves and hugged Sobhita’s shape perfectly and showed off her curves. Sobhita’s dress also featured patterns in dusky white near to the shoulders. Sobhita shared the picture of herself decked up in the stunning dress and showing off her side profile as she can be seen directly looking at the camera.

With the pictures, Sobhita expressed her desire of doing an action film and urged her fans to manifest the same - “Can y’all pls manifest that I get to do a bomb action film soon! God knows I’m dying to kick some ass,” read Sobhita’s caption. Take a look at her picture here.

Sobhita, styled by fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri, wore her shoulder-length tresses open in a wet, messy and dewy hairdo with a side part. Assisted by makeup artist Shraddha Mishra, Sobhita opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire in neutral colour. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Sobhita put fashion police on immediate alert.