Sonakshi Sinha credits 'saasu maa' for teaching her this easy homemade hack for natural curls; here's how to make it
Sonakshi Sinha shared a simple DIY flaxseed gel hack for natural curls. The beauty tip, taught by her mother-in-law, uses just flaxseeds and water.
When it comes to beauty and haircare hacks, Sonakshi Sinha often keeps things simple and practical. In a recent YouTube vlog, the actor revealed an easy DIY method for achieving soft, natural curls using homemade flaxseed gel, a budget-friendly alternative to heat styling tools and chemical-laden hair products.
The best part? The beauty trick comes straight from her mother-in-law, who appeared in the vlog and walked viewers through the process of making the gel at home. (Also read: RCB's Devdutt Padikkal reveals what cricketers really eat for peak performance: ‘Most of us have dosa, omelette and…' )
How to make flaxseed gel at home
According to Sonakshi's mother-in-law, the quantity of flaxseeds can be adjusted depending on hair length and thickness. For a basic batch, she recommends using one tablespoon of flaxseeds with two cups of water.
The process begins by bringing the water to a boil before adding the flaxseeds. The mixture is then simmered for about 20 minutes, allowing it to gradually thicken. Sonakshi pointed out that the appearance of foam on the surface is a sign that the gel is nearing the right consistency.
Once the mixture develops a slightly gel-like texture, it should be strained immediately to prevent it from becoming overly thick. After straining, the gel should be left to cool completely before use.
Sonakshi's overnight curling technique{{/usCountry}}
Once the mixture develops a slightly gel-like texture, it should be strained immediately to prevent it from becoming overly thick. After straining, the gel should be left to cool completely before use.
Sonakshi's overnight curling technique{{/usCountry}}
To create natural-looking curls, Sonakshi applies the cooled flaxseed gel throughout her hair before dividing it into multiple small braids. The braids are left in overnight and opened the following morning, resulting in soft, textured curls without the need for heat styling.{{/usCountry}}
To create natural-looking curls, Sonakshi applies the cooled flaxseed gel throughout her hair before dividing it into multiple small braids. The braids are left in overnight and opened the following morning, resulting in soft, textured curls without the need for heat styling.{{/usCountry}}
Sharing the video, Sonakshi wrote, “My curly hair hack, all thanks to saasu maa.” Beyond the haircare hack itself, the exchange between Sonakshi and her mother-in-law also highlighted the value of intergenerational learning.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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