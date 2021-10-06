Sonali Bendre looks amazing in all-white outfit and 2 lakh bag, Shweta Bachchan agrees

If midweek blues are hitting you too hard, worry not because Sonali Bendre's latest video of having a gala time on the streets of Mumbai will definitely lift your mood. Dishing out summer fashion tips, the actor took to Instagram to share a video of herself enjoying a day out dressed in an all-white outfit.

On Wednesday, October 6, Sonali shared the Instagram reel with her fans and revealed that she had stepped out in the city after a very long time. She added that she removed the face mask only for clicking her pictures and when people weren't around. "Stepped out after daysss! PS The mask was only off for photos and when people weren't around," she wrote.

Sonali wore a chic white tunic top featuring full sleeves, asymmetric high-low hemline, and a crew neckline. The top came with a peplum silhouette and served as a perfect pick for a busy day out. The star teamed it with a pair of straight fit white denim pants.

Take a look at the star's video and pictures here:

Sonali Bendre enjoying a day out in Mumbai.

Sonali styled her all-white look with minimal accessories. She chose clear chunky platform peep-toe stilettos and a sleek watch. With open middle-parted tresses, minimal make-up, nude lip shade, and kohl-lined eyes, Sonali rounded off her glam.

The actor was also seen carrying a Dior Tote bag with her all-white ensemble in the video. The fully embroidered tote, adorned with the Dior logo, is worth ₹2,43,228 (USD 3,250).

The Dior Book Tote bag. (dior.com)

After Sonali shared the video, it instantly garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Actor Diana Penty and Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan also reacted to the post. See their comments below.

Comments on Sonali Bendre's post.

On the personal front, Sonali Bendre had revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with 'high-grade cancer'. Soon after, she and her husband Goldie flew to the US for treatment. She kept her fans and well-wishers informed about her journey and also inspired many people.

