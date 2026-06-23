Sonam Kapoor looks straight out of a royal portrait in ivory anarkali accented with opulent jewels and timeless charm

Draped in an elegant ivory-and-gold ensemble, the look exudes timeless regal charm with understated sophistication. Sonam’s ensemble features a voluminous white anarkali crafted in a textured check-pattern fabric, lending subtle dimension to the silhouette. The bodice is elevated with an opulent, heavily embellished yoke adorned with intricate zardozi-style embroidery, metallic threadwork and mirror accents in antique gold tones, creating the effect of a statement neckpiece.

Known for her exquisite fashion sense, Sonam Kapoor revives old-world charm in a richly embroidered white anarkali that speaks the language of timeless elegance. She embraces statement jewellery with a flowing ivory anarkali, serving as inspiration for the upcoming wedding celebrations. Yash Raj Films took to Instagram on June 22, 2026, to share the pictures of Sonam Kapoor which captioned, “Serving heritage with a side of elegance.” Let’s decode her look.

Sonam complemented the kurta with matching wide-legged palazzo pants with richly embroidered hems that peek out beneath the flowing silhouette. A sheer ivory dupatta, bordered with elaborate gold embroidery and scattered motifs, is gracefully draped over one shoulder, adding fluidity and grandeur.

Accessories and makeup Sonam’s accessories are equally striking. A pair of traditional jhumka earrings, stacked gold bangles, statement rings and a dainty round potli bag embellished with mirror work and metallic embroidery. She finishes the ensemble with pointed metallic gold juttis that coordinate seamlessly with the ornate detailing.

Sonam is known for her elegant makeup looks. For this look, she embodies refined minimalism with sleek, centre-parted hair tied into a polished bun, softly defined eyes, luminous skin, and a muted nude lip.

Who is Sonam Kapoor? Daughter of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor is an Indian actor who primarily works in Hindi movies; she is also known for her exquisite fashion sense. She started her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Black in 2005. She later made her acting debut with Saawariya.

She got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, and shares two kids. Sonam gave several hits before getting married, which include Ranjhana, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.