Sonam Kapoor's see-through kaftan for phenomenal maternity photoshoot is worth 36k and we are obsessed

Actor Sonam Kapoor is taking over the pregnancy fashion scene with her iconic looks, and the internet is witness to that. The star has been delighting her followers with back-to-back gorgeous maternity shoots styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor. Sonam's pregnancy looks are worth stealing, from statement sarees to billowy summer dresses. Now, her latest photoshoot in a see-through black kaftan and pants set will leave you obsessed with her sartorial choices. So, if you are a mom-to-be, don't forget to take tips from Sonam's personal style guide.

On Monday, Sonam delighted her followers with a new set of pictures from the latest maternity shoot. The pregnant actor captioned the post, "Kaftan life with my [angel emoticon] #everydayphenomenal." Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, known for creating many stunning fashion moments with her, styled the star. Scroll ahead to peek a glimpse at Sonam's photos. (Also Read: Sonam Kapoor in ₹1 lakh kaftan dress kisses Anand Ahuja: All pics)

Sonam's ensemble is from the shelves of the Morocco-based sustainable clothing label called Fil De Vie. It is made from a see-through cotton-voile fabric creating a beautiful, soft and effortless look. The embroidery done on the kaftan is hand-applied and subtly enhances the flowing silhouette.

Sonam Kapoor serves an iconic pregnancy fashion moment in the see-through kaftan.

Additionally, the kaftan features a flowy silhouette that hugged Sonam's baby bump, and the see-through fabric showed it off. It also has embroidered scalloped borders, asymmetric hemline, a plunging V neck, and long flowy sleeves with embroidery. She teamed the kaftan with black straight-fitted pants and a black strappy bralette carrying a sweetheart neckline.

Coming to Sonam's kaftan, it is called the Emily Embroidered Cotton-Voile Kaftan. It is available on the Editorialist and will cost you ₹36,037 (USD 472).

The kaftan Sonam wore for her pregnancy shoot. (editorialist.com)

In the end, Sonam accessorised her see-through pregnancy look with black pointed strappy pumps, statement rings, and gold dangling earrings featuring white stones and multi-coloured accents. A centre-parted sleek bun, bold smoky eye shadow, kohl-adorned eyes, mascara on the lashes, mauve lip shade, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks rounded off the glam picks.

What do you think of Sonam's maternity photoshoot?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON