Sonam Kapoor makes a splash at Wimbledon in Burberry bold print look, what do you think of her fashion-forward outfit?

Actor Sonam Kapoor was among several celebrities who attended the 2023 Wimbledon Men's final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the All England Club in London, including her husband Anand Ahuja, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton with Prince of Wales William, and their three kids - George, Charlotte and Louis, and more stars. Sonam posted pictures of her fashion-forward look from the event on Instagram with snippets of the match. 20-year-old Carlos scripted history as he lifted the men's singles title at 2023 Wimbledon as he defeated defending champion, Djokovic.

Sonam Kapoor's fashion-forward avatar at the Wimbledon

Sonam Kapoor makes a splash at Wimbledon in Burberry bold printed look. (Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor is a fashion enthusiast in her own right. The star has served several iconic fashion moments with her sister, also her stylist, Rhea Kapoor. The duo did the same for Wimbledon, taking print fashion up by a notch. Sonam made a splash at the championship in a Burberry outfit from Daniel Lee's Resort 24 collection. She styled it with striking accessories and elegant glam picks. Scroll through to check it out.

Sonam Kapoor in Burberry at Wimbledon

Sonam Kapoor Resort 24 Burberry look features her in an oversized long coat dress featuring light and dark-green check patterns. It has full-length sleeves, front button closures, a full-body silhouette, a silhouette-skimming relaxed fitting, and padded shoulders. She teamed the outfit with matching stockings in a similar check print pattern.

Sonam accessorised the Burberry coat dress with black kitten heels, a stunning black Burberry Knight shoulder bag from the new season, tinted black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and rings. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted sleek bun, glossy pink lip shade, feathered brows, subtle shimmery eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a matte base.

Fans loved Sonam's outfit and complimented her in the comments section. One user commented, "You are everyday phenomenal." Another wrote, "Insaneeeeeee." A few others posted heart and heart-eye emojis. What do you think of her outfit?