Spanish singer falls on runway at L'Oreal Paris Fashion Week show: Watch her graceful recovery

Spanish-Mexican singer Belinda was among the many celebrities who walked the ramp last night for L'Oreal Paris's "Walk Your Worth" show during Paris Fashion Week at Palais Garnier. The actor faced a mishap during her rampwalk as she fell on the runway. However, she gracefully recovered with some help from Brazilian singer and songwriter Anitta. Spanish-Mexican singer Belinda at the L'Oreal Paris show at Paris Fashion Week

(Also Read | Kendall Jenner, Jane Fonda, Cara Delevingne, Alia Bhatt & Aishwarya Rai; stars slay at Paris Fashion Week: Who wore what)

Spanish singer graceful recovers after falling on runway at L'Oreal Paris show

Several videos of the ‘oops’ moment featuring the Spanish singer at the star-studded L'Oreal Paris show were shared by netizens on social media. Belinda also posted the clip on Instagram with the caption, “It doesn't matter how many times you fall, the important thing is how you get up, thank you.”

The clip shows Belinda walking on the ramp confidently in a red mini dress and high heels. However, after a few steps, she loses her balance and falls. However, Anitta, who was walking before her, quickly spots the singer in distress. The Back for More singer helped Belinda fix her dress and stockings. Once fully recovered, the Spanish-Mexican actor completed her runway walk with a smile on her face amid loud cheers from the audience.

Belinda pokes fun at herself

A total star, Belinda, later turned the video of her fall into a funny meme and posted it with the caption, “The most iconic moment of my life although I never imagined it would be like this (laughing face emojis).”

Andie MacDowell praises Belinda

In a clip shared by Caras Mexico, Andie MacDowell also praised the singer and said, “You should be so proud, you represent how everyone feels when they fall down and have to get up again, you did an amazing job you know that? “That's life, just get up again.”

How did the internet react?

Netizens hailed Belinda for keeping her calm throughout the ramp walk and praised Anitta for quickly helping her out. A user wrote, “Queens fix each other's crowns.” Another commented, “You are a badass, Belinda.” A fan wrote, “This is how princesses rise. What a star.”