Step inside Gaurav Gera’s simple Mumbai bachelor pad that impressed Farah Khan with its ‘beautiful sunlight and views’

Farah Khan recently stepped inside the home of actor and comedian Gaurav Gera in her May 11 YouTube video, giving viewers a candid glimpse into the actor’s peaceful bachelor pad. Filled with natural light, minimal décor and calming corners, Gaurav’s Mumbai apartment reflects simplicity, comfort and personality. (Also read: Step inside singer Jasleen Royal’s sea-facing Mumbai home with a dreamy studio, large piano and memory-filled walls )

Inside Gaurav Gera's simple Mumbai apartment

Gaurav Gera's peaceful bachelor home showcases simplicity and understated elegance. (Youtube/@FarahKhanK)

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As soon as she walked in, Farah was visibly impressed by how neat and organised the apartment looked. “Itna achha toh ghar hai tera” (Your house is so beautiful), she said while looking around the living area. The home featured muted tones, minimal furniture and clean interiors with carefully arranged décor pieces that added personality without overwhelming the space. Large windows allowed plenty of natural sunlight to flood the rooms, making the apartment feel airy and peaceful.

The living room reflected a modern minimal vibe with soft neutral shades, cosy seating and uncluttered corners. Instead of extravagant décor, the actor opted for subtle details that made the apartment feel comfortable and personal. Farah especially admired how clean the space was and jokingly asked, “Only bachelor boys are staying here? Toh phir itna saaf sutra kaise hai?” (Then how is it so clean and organised?)

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{{^usCountry}} Sunlit balcony, peaceful rooms and creative workspace {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunlit balcony, peaceful rooms and creative workspace {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the standout areas of the home was the balcony space and the large windows overlooking the city. The sunlight pouring into the apartment added warmth to the interiors, while the open view gave the space a calm and relaxed feel. “Ye room mein kitni achhi sunlight aur view hai” (This room has such beautiful sunlight and such a lovely view), Farah remarked while exploring the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the standout areas of the home was the balcony space and the large windows overlooking the city. The sunlight pouring into the apartment added warmth to the interiors, while the open view gave the space a calm and relaxed feel. “Ye room mein kitni achhi sunlight aur view hai” (This room has such beautiful sunlight and such a lovely view), Farah remarked while exploring the house. {{/usCountry}}

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Gaurav's dining area had a warm and minimal setup. (YouTube/@FarahKhanK)

The bedrooms followed the same understated aesthetic with simple furniture, clean bedsheets and a clutter-free setup. Farah even described one of the rooms as a “fighter room,” referring to its practical and hardworking vibe often seen in Mumbai bachelor apartments. Despite having a larger room with a better view, Gaurav admitted he preferred his smaller room because it felt quieter and more comforting.

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Another interesting corner in the apartment was Gaurav’s workspace area, where he revealed that he had been exploring AI and technology. The desk setup featured books, gadgets and framed pictures, giving the room a creative and intellectual touch. Farah also noticed an old photograph of Gaurav with a beard and hilariously said she could barely recognise him in it.

His bedroom followed a simple and clutter-free aesthetic with soft tones. (Youtube/@@FarahKhanK)

A simple kitchen that feels like the heart of the home

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The kitchen, meanwhile, felt like the heart of the home. Compact yet functional, it reflected a very real and relatable bachelor lifestyle. The shelves were stocked with everyday essentials, spices and cooking ingredients, while the counters carried a simple no-fuss setup.

Throughout the tour, Farah repeatedly praised the peaceful vibe of the apartment, saying, “I love how nicely you’ve kept it. Ekdum achha” (Everything is kept so beautifully). The visit ultimately showcased a different side of Gaurav Gera, one rooted in simplicity, comfort and understated elegance rather than excess.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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