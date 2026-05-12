Step inside Gaurav Gera’s simple Mumbai bachelor pad that impressed Farah Khan with its ‘beautiful sunlight and views’
Farah Khan stepped inside Gaurav Gera’s cosy Mumbai bachelor pad in her latest YouTube video, offering a glimpse of its minimal and peaceful interiors.
Farah Khan recently stepped inside the home of actor and comedian Gaurav Gera in her May 11 YouTube video, giving viewers a candid glimpse into the actor’s peaceful bachelor pad. Filled with natural light, minimal décor and calming corners, Gaurav’s Mumbai apartment reflects simplicity, comfort and personality. (Also read: Step inside singer Jasleen Royal’s sea-facing Mumbai home with a dreamy studio, large piano and memory-filled walls )
Inside Gaurav Gera's simple Mumbai apartment
As soon as she walked in, Farah was visibly impressed by how neat and organised the apartment looked. “Itna achha toh ghar hai tera” (Your house is so beautiful), she said while looking around the living area. The home featured muted tones, minimal furniture and clean interiors with carefully arranged décor pieces that added personality without overwhelming the space. Large windows allowed plenty of natural sunlight to flood the rooms, making the apartment feel airy and peaceful.
The living room reflected a modern minimal vibe with soft neutral shades, cosy seating and uncluttered corners. Instead of extravagant décor, the actor opted for subtle details that made the apartment feel comfortable and personal. Farah especially admired how clean the space was and jokingly asked, “Only bachelor boys are staying here? Toh phir itna saaf sutra kaise hai?” (Then how is it so clean and organised?)
Sunlit balcony, peaceful rooms and creative workspace{{/usCountry}}
Sunlit balcony, peaceful rooms and creative workspace{{/usCountry}}
One of the standout areas of the home was the balcony space and the large windows overlooking the city. The sunlight pouring into the apartment added warmth to the interiors, while the open view gave the space a calm and relaxed feel. “Ye room mein kitni achhi sunlight aur view hai” (This room has such beautiful sunlight and such a lovely view), Farah remarked while exploring the house.{{/usCountry}}
One of the standout areas of the home was the balcony space and the large windows overlooking the city. The sunlight pouring into the apartment added warmth to the interiors, while the open view gave the space a calm and relaxed feel. “Ye room mein kitni achhi sunlight aur view hai” (This room has such beautiful sunlight and such a lovely view), Farah remarked while exploring the house.{{/usCountry}}
The bedrooms followed the same understated aesthetic with simple furniture, clean bedsheets and a clutter-free setup. Farah even described one of the rooms as a “fighter room,” referring to its practical and hardworking vibe often seen in Mumbai bachelor apartments. Despite having a larger room with a better view, Gaurav admitted he preferred his smaller room because it felt quieter and more comforting.
Another interesting corner in the apartment was Gaurav’s workspace area, where he revealed that he had been exploring AI and technology. The desk setup featured books, gadgets and framed pictures, giving the room a creative and intellectual touch. Farah also noticed an old photograph of Gaurav with a beard and hilariously said she could barely recognise him in it.
A simple kitchen that feels like the heart of the home
The kitchen, meanwhile, felt like the heart of the home. Compact yet functional, it reflected a very real and relatable bachelor lifestyle. The shelves were stocked with everyday essentials, spices and cooking ingredients, while the counters carried a simple no-fuss setup.
Throughout the tour, Farah repeatedly praised the peaceful vibe of the apartment, saying, “I love how nicely you’ve kept it. Ekdum achha” (Everything is kept so beautifully). The visit ultimately showcased a different side of Gaurav Gera, one rooted in simplicity, comfort and understated elegance rather than excess.