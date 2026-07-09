Sudha Reddy makes dramatic entry at Elie Saab couture show in vintage car, changes into draped gown for Manish Malhotra

Hyderabad-based businesswoman and philanthropist Sudha Reddy made a dramatic entry at the Paris Couture Week on July 8. The billionaire was in the fashion capital to attend two back-to-back shows: Elie Saab and Manish Malhotra. Let's break down her look:

Sudha Reddy at the Paris Coutre Week.

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Also Read | Isha Ambani wows at Manish Malhotra's Paris Couture Week debut in handmade gold dress, Nita Ambani’s jewellery

A dramatic entry at Elie Saab's haute couture showcase

Sudha made a dramatic entry at Elie Saab's couture showcase in Paris, arriving in a vintage car, dressed in a handmade piece from the fashion house's couture collection. She wore a butter-yellow strapless gown with delicate floral embroidery done across its silhouette. The lace embroidery on the neckline, waist, and hem adds a romantic touch to her look.

The cinched waistline and fluid skirt offer a sensual femininity to the ensemble. Instead of choosing a statement necklace for her bare neckline, Sudha draped a dupatta-inspired butter-yellow stole on her neck.

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{{^usCountry}} For her jewels, she picked stunning emerald and diamond pieces from her personal collection. On her ears, she wore stunning emerald statement earrings, and on both her hands, she wore massive diamond rings. A shell-like luxurious bag completed the style statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For her jewels, she picked stunning emerald and diamond pieces from her personal collection. On her ears, she wore stunning emerald statement earrings, and on both her hands, she wore massive diamond rings. A shell-like luxurious bag completed the style statement. {{/usCountry}}

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With her tresses tied in a half-updo and adorned with crown braids, she opted for minimal glam to complement the couture outfit.

The Manish Malhotra showcase

To support Manish Malhotra on his debut Paris Couture Week showcase, Sudha Reddy arrived in a deep-brown gown, crafted by the designer himself. The dress features a corset-like bodice hand-embroidered with pearls and stunning floral patterns.

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The cinched waist of the ensemble flows into a pleated skirt that elegantly hugs her curves and is adorned with hand-embroidered floral arrangements. She completed the floor-length gown with a matching silk jacket with a cropped silhouette, puffed sleeves, and an open front.

To style the couture ensemble, Sudha Reddy paired the gown with broad sunglasses, a diamond-encrusted necklace shaped like wings, a Hermes bag, and diamond rings. She styled her tresses for this look in a centre-parted, half-tied hairdo decorated with a floral hair accessory. Lastly, brown lip shade and minimal glam rounded off the look.

About Sudha Reddy

Sudha Reddy is an Indian businesswoman and philanthropist who is also the director of the MEIL Group. She is married to Krishna Reddy and is the mother of their two children, Manas and Pranav. She grew up in Vijayawada and married Krishna Reddy at 19.