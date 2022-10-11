Suhana Khan in a figure-hugging dress keeps airport look stylish and comfy as she returns to Mumbai: See pics, video

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, was snapped at the airport early in the morning. Yesterday, Suhana and her elder brother, Aryan Khan, took a flight out of Mumbai to attend International League T20 event in Dubai, and today, she arrived in the bay. The paparazzi clicked the 22-year-old, who will soon be debuting with a musical film on Netflix, dressed in a classy figure-hugging ensemble. She chose an ice blue-coloured midi dress for the airport look, keeping the vibe stylish and comfy. Keep scrolling to see Suhana's pictures and video from the airport.

Suhana Khan keeps her airport look classy in a figure-hugging dress

On Tuesday, Suhana Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The 22-year-old star kid arrived in the bay wearing an ice blue figure-hugging midi dress. She styled the ensemble with minimal accessories and soft glam picks. A few paparazzi social media accounts shared pictures and videos of Suhana, and soon, fans showered her with compliments for rocking a chic airport outfit. A few people dropped heart emoticons, and some called her 'beautiful'. Additionally, you can take inspiration from Suhana's must-have look to upgrade your daily-wear wardrobe. Check out Suhana's ensemble below. (Also Read | Suhana Khan's photo in backless black dress serves retro summer vibes: Fans say 'gorgeous Veronica')

Suhana Khan keeps airport look stylish in figure-hugging midi dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan's wide-collared ice-blue midi dress comes adorned in a ribbed pattern. It features an open V neckline, full-length sleeves, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her svelte frame, a midi-length hemline, and contrasting gold buttons embellished on the front. She wore white-coloured accessories, including a patterned leather shoulder bag and chunky lace-up sneakers with the fit.

Lastly, Suhana chose dainty gold hoop earrings and a sleek bracelet for the jewellery, and for the glam picks, she went with black winged eyeliner, mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, dewy base, and lightly blushed cheeks. A centre-parted and sleek open hairdo rounded it all off.

Suhana Khan styles her airport look with minimal accessories. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will make her debut on Netflix with The Archies. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and the late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will also be debuting in it. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is an Indian adaptation of the popular Archies Comics series and also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda.